Two alternative sites identified for stalled centre of excellence

Construction of the proposed centre of cricket excellence is still no closer almost a year after the project was launched.

The Otago Cricket Association and Otago Polytechnic revealed plans to build a $1.1 million indoor training facility in May last year.

The "winter marquee" would house 12 to 14 grass pitches and had the dual purpose of an education centre as well.

It was hoped the centre would be sited on a plot of Dunedin City Council land at Logan Park which Otago Tennis no longer needed.

Mike Coggan

But in February, OCA chief executive Mike Coggan told the Otago Daily Times the DCC had asked the OCA to investigate other locations.

Despite still harbouring a preference for the site at Logan Park, which is within a firm cover drive away from the University of Otago Oval, Coggan said the OCA had come up with two other options.

"We need to confirm the site for where this is going to be built," Coggan said.

"It has been a pretty prolonged process.

"Realistically, Logan Park wasn’t going to happen ... so we’ve looked at a number of sites across Dunedin and have landed on a couple of options."

One option is at Tahuna Park.

"There is a spare piece of land out there ... and the council have indicated they are quite happy to support us with it in terms of the challenges before it can be approved.

"That is the site that has the least impact on other groups."

The other option is at King’s High School.

OCA has put a proposal together for the school to consider. Coggan is hopeful the idea will be presented to the school’s board of trustees at the end of May.

The OCA is keen to confirm a site so it can get on with the fundraising and the build.

"The good thing is New Zealand Cricket are really proactive and supportive and will ultimately help us with the [funding], so they are invested in this as well."

Coggan expected the centre could now be built for under $1million due to some changes to the concept plan.