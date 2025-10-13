Union start season with convincing win

Blustery conditions greeted North Otago cricketers in the opening round of the new club season.

Union started the summer well with an 83-run win over St Kevin’s.

Thomas Anderson (61) and Jeremiah Shields (59) put on 99 for the first wicket before Union slipped to 172 for five after losing four wickets for 10 runs.

Brad Fleming (34 not out) and Thomas Shields rescued the innings with a 78-run partnership as Union reached 251 for six.

Hamish Fowler took three for 36 for St Kevin’s.

St Kevin’s collapsed to 45 for four before the Fowler brothers combined for 57. Hamish top-scored with 48 but they were dismissed for 168 in 41 overs, Jacob reaching 44.

Ben Mavor took five for 51 and Blake James two for 24 for Union.

Albion claimed a 100-run victory over Glenavy.

Batting first, Albion posted 257 with Ravi Laila making 50, supported by Aneesh Bose (25), Jacob Davies (21), Josh Miller (20) and Riley White (20).

Dean Malcolm took three for 40 for Glenavy.

Glenavy lost wickets at crucial moments in the chase and were bowled out for 157 in 41 overs with Zach Graham (29) and Jordan Mulligan (24) the main contributors.

Albion’s Jacob Davies took three for 30.

Defending champions Oamaru edged Valley in a 600-run thriller at Waitaki Boys’.

Valley posted 300 for nine with Jack Price’s 89 the standout innings.

Shannon Dunnett (42), Hunter Growcott (32), George Mavor (31), Cameron Grubb (31 off 13 balls with five sixes) and Glynn Cameron (21) all contributed, while Stephan Grobler took three for 45 for Oamaru.

Oamaru lost two early wickets before Luke Taylor (76) and Lachlan Brookes (47) steadied the chase with a 113-run partnership.

After their side slipped to 184 for seven, Nick Johnston (49) and Quinn Wardle (60 not out) combined for a critical 104-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Wardle guided Oamaru home in the final over, reaching 302 for eight in 49.1 overs to secure a thrilling two-wicket victory.

Grubb took three for 42 for Valley and Jack Cameron had three for 46.

By Scott Cameron