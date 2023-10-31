Volts face daunting task with bat to stay in game

The Otago Volts have a big day ahead of them at the crease.

The Volts require 390 runs off 96 overs on the final day against Canterbury, who declared at 333 for four in their second innings.

The Volts finished day three at Hagley Oval on 73 for three yesterday.

Jacob Cumming and Luke Georgeson started the clawback from Otago.

Cumming had a strong start, but clipped a delivery from Black Cap quick Kyle Jamieson to wicketkeeper Matthew Hay and was out for 29.

Georgeson went soon after, lbw to Zakary Foulkes for 18, and Dale Phillips was caught on 19 by former Volt Michael Rippon off the bowling of another former Volt in Michael Rae.

That left Thorn Parkes (three) and Matt Bacon (two) at the crease to resume the innings this morning.

Earlier yesterday, Jacob Duffy struck early with the key wicket of Henry Nicholls, who damaged Otago in the first innings with 124.

He was just settling in when Jarrod McKay took the catch, sending Nicholls off on 61.

Canterbury captain Cole McConchie then took charge of the innings with a stunning knock of 108 off 167 balls.

Jamal Todd. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

He punished Otago through the middle of the innings, swatting away 12 fours and a six as Otago’s bowling attack battled to remove him.

They turned to offspinner Jamal Todd, who bowled McConchie with his second ball of the innings. He was met with a fist pump and his team-mates lifted him in the air.

It did not get any easier for Otago.

Hay finished not out on 82 and Rippon made a steady cameo of 19 before Canterbury declared on 333 for four.

Duffy finished the innings with two for 70 in his 18 overs, McKay took one for 71 in 17 overs. Todd was economical with one for 25 in six overs.

— In the other games, the Auckland Aces lead by 27 runs with three wickets in hand against Northern Districts in Auckland.

The Aces were 138 for seven at stumps on day three in their second innings.

In Nelson, paceman James Hartshorn took a career-best four for 17 as the Wellington Firebirds bowled out the Central Stags for 184 to win by 172 runs with a day to spare.

Canterbury



First innings 313

Otago



First innings 184



Canterbury

Second innings

M Boyle c Chu b McKay 48

Z Foulkes b Duffy 5

H Nicholls c McKay b Duffy 61

C McConchie b Todd 108

M Hay not out 82

M Rippon not out 19

Extras (1b, 1lb, 5w, 3nb) 10

Total (for 4 wkts dec, 91 overs) 333

Fall: 1-9, 2-94, 3-139, 4-284.

Bowling: J Duffy 18 overs, 1 maiden, 70 runs, 2 wickets (2nb), M Bacon 11-0-30-0, J Gibson 13-2-47-0 (2w), D Foxcroft 22-0-66-0, J McKay 17-1-71-1 (3w, 1nb), L Georgeson 4-0-22-0, J Todd 6-0-25-1.

Otago



Second innings

L Georgeson lbw b Foulkes 18

J Cumming c Hay b Jamieson 29

D Phillips c Rippon b Rae 19

T Parkes not out 3

M Bacon not out 2

Extras (1lb, 1w)2

Total (for 3 wkts, 38 overs) 73

Fall: 1-45, 2-59, 3-70.

Bowling: K Jamieson 8-3-17-1, F Sheat 7-4-8-0, M Rae 7-2-19-1, A McKenzie 7-5-2-0, Z Foulkes 4-1-10-1 (1w), M Rippon 5-1-16-0.