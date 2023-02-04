Skip to main content
Wagner orchestrates NZ’s win for the ages
Cricket, eh!
SUBSCRIBER
Foxcroft ton puts win briefly in Otago's reach
SUBSCRIBER
Foxcroft ton puts win briefly in Otago’s reach
History was briefly within reach for the Volts yesterday.
NZ beat England by 1 run in thriller
NZ beat England by 1 run in thriller
New Zealand pulled off a 'Mission Improbable' by beating England by one run in the second test on a nerve-jangling day.
Ravindra ton sets Volts big target
Ravindra ton sets Volts big target
The Wellington Firebirds have bruised with the bat and then put a dent in the Otago Volts’ run chase in Wellington yesterday.
Ravindra on fire against Volts
Ravindra on fire against Volts
The Wellington Firebirds bruised with the bat to put a dent in the Otago Volts' run chase at the University Oval.
SUBSCRIBER
Firebirds ahead, Volts closing in
SUBSCRIBER
Firebirds ahead, Volts closing in
Dale Phillips returned to form to put Otago on a more even footing with Wellington.
Sparks finish season with impressive win
Sparks finish season with impressive win
Otago signed off 2022-23 with a strong win against Canterbury in Queenstown yesterday.
Uni-Grange continues resurgence
Uni-Grange continues resurgence
University-Grange continued its late-season resurgence with a 59-run win against North East Valley at Logan Park on Saturday.
Owaka takes Valley by 10 wickets
Owaka takes Valley by 10 wickets
The Owaka Bandits smashed the Valley Stingers by 10 wickets to finish top of the South Otago Cricket 40 over competition.
League's top four decided
League’s top four decided
The top four teams in Southland’s premier club cricket league have been decided with one round still remaining before the finals.
Cup sees high scores
Cup sees high scores
High scores and two five-wicket bags were the highlights in the latest round of Borton Cup cricket.
Black Caps battle back in 2nd test against England
Black Caps battle back in 2nd test against England
One of the Black Caps’ best days of the series left them still requiring a minor miracle.
SUBSCRIBER
Lack of women's elimination final questioned
SUBSCRIBER
Lack of women’s elimination final questioned
Otago coach Craig Cumming has expressed disappointment there is no elimination final in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.
SUBSCRIBER
Volts have catching up to do
SUBSCRIBER
Volts have catching up to do
The Plunket Shield resumes today following a three-month hiatus, and Otago has some ground to make up.
England pair put NZ to the sword on day one
England pair put NZ to the sword on day one
Harry Brook and Joe Root scored centuries in an unbroken 294-run stand to drive England to 315 for three on day one of the second test in Wellington.
Notes from the slip, February 24th
Notes from the slip, February 24th
Adrian Seconi laments over past claims while making a few new ones in this week's 'Notes from the slip'.
'Boomers need help': Mayor's cricket tickets plea
'Boomers need help': Mayor's cricket tickets plea
A group of southern cricket fans have received a "booming great" response to their appeal for Wellington test match tickets.
White Ferns knocked out of World Cup
White Ferns knocked out of World Cup
The White Ferns have been knocked out of the Twenty20 World Cup after hosts South Africa leapfrogged them in the final pool game.
SUBSCRIBER
You know things are dire when ironing appeals
SUBSCRIBER
You know things are dire when ironing appeals
We all cope differently.
Henry back in NZ squad, Jamieson out for season
Henry back in NZ squad, Jamieson out for season
Matt Henry will return to the NZ squad for this week's second test against England but his fellow quick Kyle Jamieson will miss the rest of the home season after surgery.
