Wellington win seesaw battle over gutsy Otago

wellington_win.jpg Wellington players celebrate their Ford Trophy win over Otago at the University of Otago Oval. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Wellington all-rounder Malcolm Nofal has led his side to a three-wicket win in the Ford Trophy final against the Volts at the University of Otago Oval today.

The South African-born left-hander top scored for the visitors with 73 and shared in a 118-run partnership with Peter Younghusband (49).

The visitors had slumped to 75 for five so had to fight for the title. Ollie Newton clipped a four through mid-wicket to seal the win in the penultimate over.

Earlier, the Volts had to claw their way back into the match with a gutsy eighth-wicket partnership, posting 234 for eight.

gettyimages-1075147050.jpg Neil Broom in action at the University of Otago Oval. Photo: Getty Images

After having slumped to 57 for seven, it was an impressive rally. Wellington captain Hamish Bennett took three wickets in the 10th over to suck the air out of Otago's innings.

volts_neesham_out.jpg Volts wicketkeeper Mitch Renwick celebrates the dismissal of Jimmy Neesham. Photo: Getty Images

But the fightback came from Michael Rippon and Christi Viljoen. The pair added 146 runs, breaking the previous highest New Zealand eighth-wicket stand of 121.

Rippon dragged the Volt passed 200 with 82, and Viljoen struck a career-high unbeaten 87.