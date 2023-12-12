White Ferns seeking ODI consistency

Sophie Devine. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine believes her team can take a page out of Pakistan’s book heading into the ODI series.

Pakistan completed a historic 2-1 T20 series victory at the weekend, despite the New Zealanders pulling together a much better performance to win the third game by six runs in Queenstown through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Pakistan came to New Zealand to "make a point", but the White Ferns had their own point to prove, turning their attention to the opening ODI in Queenstown today.

"We always knew that Pakistan were always going to be incredibly strong and they’ve proven that," Devine said.

"For us in the 50-over format ... it’s really important that we are consistent with both bat and ball and in the field, too.

"They’ve been outstanding and we could probably learn a thing or two from them, in terms of the way they’ve thrown themselves around the outfield in particular.

"For us, it’s about going back to our strengths and knowing what we do well."

Following their opening two T20 losses, White Ferns players and management had tough conversations regarding where they needed to step up and their expectations heading into the rest of the series, Devine said.

"I think, you know, it probably took a little bit too long to get there, but nice to see that, I guess, there was a bit of change in among the group in terms of line and lengths with the ball, and with the bat . . . the top four standing up, so really pleasing for us.

"We know that with 50-over cricket that you’re just going to have to do that for longer periods of time.

"I’m looking forward to seeing this group get out there and play some really, I guess, aggressive and attacking 50-over cricket."

After performing below their standards in the opening two T20s, it was vital they capitalised today on their momentum from Saturday’s win, Devine said.

"I know that we haven’t been playing our best cricket.

"To slowly be piecing that together in that third T20, it’s really important for us heading into this ODI series . . . [with] IWC points on the cards.

"It’s really important for us that we are performing to the standards that we know that we’re capable of."

Devine is raring to go after missing the final T20 game for a planned cortisone injection in her knee in preparation for the ODI series.

Watching her side push on from the sidelines offered her a different perspective and she was proud of how Melie Kerr stepped up to control the team in her first game as captain.

"Just the way that she went about rotating bowlers and then with the bat, I guess, her and Suzie [Bates] doing the job.

"We’ve spoken about senior players and that top four stepping up and they certainly did that in that game."

