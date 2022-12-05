White Ferns win comfortably

Suzie Bates targets the cover boundary during the White Ferns T20 match against Bangladesh at the University Oval yesterday afternoon.PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

You could describe it as an improvement.

Bangladesh limped through an entire innings without being bowled out.

But it was mostly a listless chase that was missing the critical element of intent.

The White Ferns posted a decent tally of 148 for four in Dunedin yesterday.

The top order faltered, but Melie Kerr (46 not out) and Maddy Green (37 not out) put together an unbroken partnership of 77 to drag their side through to what proved to be plenty.

The tourists, who were dismissed for just 32 in the opening game of the series in Christchurch on Friday night, inched their way to 111 for eight.

It was not a riveting watch for the 731 spectators at the University Oval.

The White Ferns clinched the series win with the 37-run win and will want to keep their standards high in the final game of the T20 series in Queenstown on Wednesday.

Kerr said there was plenty to work on.

"We would have liked to have [scored more runs] after 10 overs," she said.

"Credit to how they bowled, but that is probably something to look at.

"We probably wanted at least 20 more at the start of the day.

"In the field we had moments of really good stuff and moments that were a bit sloppy.

"That is another work-on for us."

Bangladesh made some gains from game one. The fielding effort was more polished and, other than in the final five overs, the visitors were able to put the White Ferns under pressure with the ball.

The running between the wickets will need some work. Bangladesh lost three batters that way.

Nigar Sultana played a few shots on her way to 32, but Bangladesh was otherwise sluggish with the blade.

Opener Dilara Akhter used up 14 deliveries for her contribution of one run.

Perhaps only Kane Williamson would be happy with a strike rate like that.

The White Ferns finished strongly with the bat, but the start was on the pedestrian side.

Sophie Devine responded with a punishing a pull shot and a lovely drive for back-to-back boundaries in the third over.

Her innings was cut short, though. She looked to up the pressure on the tourists and lofted the ball down the ground.

The White Ferns captain did not get hold of it and found the fielder at long-on for 19.

Her replacement Georgia Plimmer came and went quickly, which saw debutant Rebecca Burns out in the middle before the powerplay had come to an end.

The visitors moved further in front when Burns holed out for 20 in the 11th over.

The Whites Ferns found themselves under even more pressure when Bates (20) swiped a catch to the leg side.

The home team had slipped to 71 for four, but Kerr and Green rescued the innings with a wonderful partnership

They teamed up to take 50 off the last five overs.

The final over, in particular, was fruitful for the White Ferns, with 17 runs coming off it.

Marufa Akter was the best of the Bangladesh bowlers. The 17-year-old was on debut and took two for 22, including the prize wicket of Devine.

Women's International Series

White Ferns

S Devine c N Akter b M Akter 19 (14)

S Bates c F Hoque b R Ahmed 20 (27)

G Plimmer lbw b Marufa Akter 3 (5)

R Burns c M Khatun b Moni 20 (19)

A Kerr not out 46 (30)

M Green not out 37 (25)

Extras (2 lb, 1 wd): 3

Total (for 4 wickets, 20 overs) 148

Fall: 1-23, 2-29, 3-63, 4-71.

Bowling: J Alam 4-0-43-0, M Akter 4-0-22-2, S Khatun 3-0-20-0 (1wd), N Akter 4-0-32-0, R Moni 3-0-12-1, R Ahmed 2-0-17-1.

Bangladesh

M Khatun st †Green b Jonas 3 (5)

D Akhter run out (Down) 1 (14)

S Akhter run out (Jensen/†Green) 21 (29)

N Sultana (c)† run out (Plimmer/†Green) 32 (34)

F Hoque st †Green b Carson 15 (14)

R Moni not out 9 (11)

R Ahmed c †Green b Jensen 5 (6)

M Akter c Kerr b Jensen 3 (3)

N Akter c Kerr b Tahuhu 9 (4)

Extras (1b, 3lb, 9wd): 13

Total (for 8wkts, 20 overs)111

Fall: 1-10, 2-14 , 3-59, 4-81, 5-85, 6-93 , 7-99, 8-111.

Bowling: S Devine 2-0-5-0, F Jonas 4-0-18-1, H Jensen 3-0-12-2, L Tahuhu4-0-23-1, E Carson 3-0-19-1 (4wd), A Kerr 4-0-20-0.

Result: New Zealand won by 37 runs.