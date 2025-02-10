Wins for Taieri, North East Valley and University-Grange

PHOTO: ODT FILES

CDK 132 lost to Taieri 133/5

Taieri maintained their lead at the top of the Bing Harris standings with a five-wicket win in a declaration match against CDK at Brooklands on Saturday.

Toby Hart nabbed five for 23 during an impressive 11-over spell. Fellow strike bowler Kyle Hastie took three for 19 and got under a couple of catches.

Together, they helped rout CDK for a modest 132.

It was an extremely lopsided scorecard. Henry Scott banged 90 from 92 but no-one else got into double figures.

He scored just over two-thirds of their total. Scott was aggressive, too, striking 12 fours and two sixes.

But despite his best efforts, Taieri eased to a comfortable win.

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall anchoured the chase with an undefeated 51 and Ollie Shore chipped in with 29.

CDK captain Thomas O’Connor snapped up four for 41.

Green Island 128 lost to North East Valley 131/3

North East Valley powered to a seven-wicket win over Green Island at Logan Park.

Gus Holt ripped through the middle and lower order to take five for 22, and Henry Dobson claimed three for 13 in a tremendous five-over spell.

Opener Navi Deol top-scored for Green Island with a patient 31, and the experienced Joel Meade thumped 30 from 32 at No 7.

But the Swans opening pair Thorn Parkes (74 not out) and Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith (29) put on 52 for the first to set up a comfortable chase.

Parkes upped the ante when Lauderdale-Smith was dismissed. In all, he clouted 10 fours and two sixes.

Albion 70 lost to University-Grange 74/6

It was a lolly scramble for the bowlers at Tonga Park.

Albion slumped to 70 all out and University-Grange limped to a four-wicket win.

The Eagles were put into bat and were in immediate trouble. Both openers made a duck.

Five Albion players failed to get off the mark — two saw just one delivery.

Shiv Arhary took three for 17 and Jack Ussher and Ben James took two apiece.

Luke Marsh top-scored with 24 and Tommy Clout banged two sixes and a four in an 18-run cameo.

The chase proved tough.

University-Grange slumped to 36 for six before Hrishi Bolar (18 not out) and Benedict Hardie (22 not out) put on an unbroken stand of 38 to clinch the win.

Clout was the best of the Albion bowlers with three for 22.