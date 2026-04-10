Kiwi cyclist banned for punching rival

Kiaan Watts has been banned for 25 days. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand cyclist Kiaan Watts has been banned for 25 days by cycling's global governing body after he punched a fellow rider in the head during a race last month.

Watts, 24, was caught on camera striking out at a fellow rider during a race in the Netherlands.

Race officials disqualified Watts and he was also suspended by his NSN Development Team.

In a statement, the UCI said Watts acknowledged the "closed fist punch" was in violation of the rules and has accepted his punishment.

Watts will be suspended from 9 April to 2 May, as his one-day team ban for the following Dorpenomloop Rucphen race on 8 March has been credited from the suspension period.

"The UCI issues a reminder that, as holders of UCI licences and members of the cycling community, riders enjoy rights and assume responsibilities aimed at promoting the values of cycling and protecting the integrity of the sport," the statement added.

Watts is a former stage winner on the Tour of Southland.