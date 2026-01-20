Southlanders trade lead after Gore stage

Tom Sexton celebrates winning stage two of the Tour of Southland, from Invercargill to Gore, yesterday. PHOTO: TOUR OF SOUTHLAND

The tour leader’s jersey swapped from one local to another after stage two of the rescheduled Tour of Southland yesterday.

Tom Sexton won the bunch sprint finish in Gore after a 151km stage from Invercargill in flawless summer conditions, assuming the overall lead from fellow Southlander and New Zealand men’s endurance track squad team-mate Marshall Erwood.

It marked an impressive start to this year’s race for the young iBuilt team, which produced an outstanding third in the prologue before Sexton finished fifth in the street race on Sunday.

"I knew I was going to have a crack on this stage and try to have an attack on Broughton St, but I couldn’t get away," Sexton said.

"I managed to get away from some of the really fast sprinters and then into a really technical finish which helped me out quite a bit.

"To pull off the win is really good. The boys rode well all day, we were assertive at the front of the bunch and we were ready to go all day."

The devastating winds which hit Southland and forced the postponement of the race were just a memory as the peloton made its way through central Southland, past stands of fallen macrocarpa and pine left over from October 23, with barely a breeze to trouble them.

Dunedin cyclist James Gardner looked to have shaken off a nasty crash in Saturday’s national criterium championship to lead a breakaway which included the ageless Glenn Haden, James Harvey and Josh Grieve.

Gardner went about gobbling up sprint points like Pacman, while Haden took the bulk of the king-of-the-mountain points as the breakaway extended their lead to as much as 3min at one point.

Gardner ended the day with the lead in the under-23 and sprint ace classifications, while Haden was presented with the mountain, most combative and over-35 (silver) jerseys.

Haden, who recently broke the New Zealand hour record and the world record for an over-40s rider, has had plenty of success in Southland in the silver jersey and in the individual time trial, despite first coming to Southland as a 35-year-old rider.

Following careers in motocross and downhill mountainbiking, the latter of which took him around the world, the Whanganui rider almost fell into road cycling by accident.

"I believe this is my seventh tour, so I’m starting to rack them up. I’m not sure how many I’ve got in the legs, but as long as I can be of some use I’m keen to keep coming down," Haden said.

Creation Signs-MitoQ-NZ Cycling Project lead the teams classification ahead of stage three and a 158km ride from Riverton along the southern coast and over the Blackmount Hill to Te Anau.

Sexton, who won the stage into Te Anau last year, shares the overall time in the general classification with Gardner.

Defending champion Josh Burnett is in ninth place overall, trailing by 11sec.

Tour of Southland

Results/classification

Stage 2: Thomas Sexton 1, Kiaan Watts 2, Logan Currie 3, James Krzanich 4, Marshall Erwood 5.

General classification: Sexton 4hr 24min 16sec, 1; James Gardner same time, 2; Watts +2sec, 3; Erwood +4sec, 4; Keegan Hornblow +8sec, 5.

— Tour of Southland