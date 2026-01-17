Richards starts year with a win

Wānaka's Ben Richards celebrates his win in the first stop of the 2026 Freeride World Tour, with Toby Rafford (2nd) USA and Weitein Ho (3rd) Canada. PHOTO: D DAHER

Wānaka skier Ben Richards has claimed a first-place finish at the first stop of this year’s Freeride World Tour.

Richards’ score of 86.67 edged out second-place Toby Rafford (USA) and Wei-Ten Ho (Canada), who took third, in an incredibly tight competition for the top spot at the Baqueira Beret Pro, in the Spanish Pyrenees.

Richards looked relaxed going into the run, showing an effortless style that ultimately impressed the judges, executing a series of clean technical elements including a Lincoln Loop (backflip) and 360 into a fast drop, the statement said.

Freeride coach and team manager Blake Marshall said Richards was confident going into the first competition — "the goal was a clean run, then he switched into another gear".

"Overall the aim was to put down a line Ben was inspired to ski," Marshall said.

"When he’s inspired, he skis really well."

Richards, who was named rookie of the year after a 3rd place overall finish on the 2024 tour, started the year ranked 5th.

He finished 3rd in the same season opener event in Spain last year.

Lead-in conditions at the Spanish ski resort Baqueira Beret had been challenging, but day one opened to 1m of fresh snow and sunny conditions in front of a crowd of about 3000.

Team-mate Fynn Powell, 23, of Taupō, finished 7th in the 22-competitor field.

The Freeride World Tour continues later this month in Val Thorens, France. — Allied Media