Games hub now based at Edgar Centre

Photo: ODT files

Athletes have two weeks to master their craft.

For some, that will mean pounding the pavement, while others will be making sure the strapping tape is packed and others will be warming up their tasting palettes.

The 37th edition of the Masters Games gets under way in Dunedin in just 14 days, and organisers are well and truly on track for another bumper event.

"We’re going really, really well," Masters Games manager Vicki Kestila said.

"This week it sort of felt like everything just jumped up a notch — the buzz has kicked in now, which is real fun."

The Games hub has moved from the university union to the Edgar Centre this season, a move that complemented the sports on offer.

"I think we needed to be a little more fiscally responsible, so this is a good move for us.

"We’ve got 12 or 14 sports on at the Edgar Centre during the week so there’ll be something happening there all the time.

"It’ll be really busy and I think it’ll create a pretty good vibe, too, with having so many people in and out."

Registrations — late entries are still open until the Games start — are tracking well and are on par with the 2024 edition.

The Games feature more than 60 sports from swimming to cards and there are always crowd favourites.

Netball and football were always popular, hockey is on the rise, running is having a resurgence and pickleball had proved a winner, Kestila said.

"I think that’s something that’s just going to keep growing."

Two new sports have been added to the calendar: extreme petanque — "it’s a little bit like petanque and mini golf mixed into one" — and Brazilian jujitsu.

And there is always the fun events too, including Twilight 400 — which always features the interesting dress-ups — wine options and cornhole that attract a crowd.

Jigsaw racing, which made its first appearance at the Masters Games in 2024, was a massive hit and has been extended to run across three days this year.

Kestila is gearing up for her seventh Masters Games and is looking forward to welcoming the stalwarts and newcomers to Dunedin.

"What I love is all the people that come in and they’re all friends.

"You get the ones that come back year after year and it’s always nice to see them again.

"I like the fact we’re doing something different this year, you know, moving to the Edgar. It’s always good for a chance and that refreshes things."

Former All Black and Highlander Kees Meeuws and Kate Ivey, founder of Kate Ivey Fitness and DediKate, are locked in as the Games ambassadors.

The Games run from January 31 until February 8.