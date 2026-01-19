Southlander takes early lead

The field of 96 riders competes in the 42km street race in Invercargill on day one of the rescheduled 2025 Tour of Southland yesterday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Marshall Erwood was planning to sleep alongside the Tour of Southland’s orange jersey overnight before going out to defend it on the first open road stage from Invercargill to Gore today.

The proud Southlander and member of the New Zealand’s men’s track endurance squad was stoked to take an early lead in his home event after some furious racing on the opening day of the rescheduled tour yesterday.

It was a successful day for Erwood’s Creation Signs-MitoQ-NZ Cycling Project team after they won the team time trial prologue on a new 4.2km circuit in north Invercargill.

The under-23 rider then finished second in the 42km stage one street race on the same course to take the overall lead in the general classification.

“I would have loved to have put the arms in the air and pulled [the stage win] off, but second is leaving me wanting something more for the tour," Erwood said.

Being presented with the leader’s orange jersey was a big moment, he said.

“It was pretty special. Nick Kergozou has been in the jersey, Josh Burnett has been in the jersey. To be among some world-class Southlanders is pretty special."

Hamilton rider Zakk Patterson produced a classy sprint at the front of the 96-strong peloton to win the opening stage from Erwood and Kiaan Watts. Earlier in the stage, he had also won the sprint points to take an early lead in the sprint ace classification.

It was fine reward for a rider who has twice won the Te Anau stage in Southland but was in doubt to even make it to the start line this year due to a recent throat infection.

“I had no expectations coming into this," Patterson said.

“I was pretty sick a few weeks ago and didn’t even know if I’d be able to race.

"I came good the week before the tour, had a couple of rides and a club race.

"With one lap to go I was in a good position and the legs were feeling good."

Creation Signs-MitoQ-NZ Cycling Project lead the teams classification with Ben Dyball the leading over-35 rider.

Erwood leads by 4sec overall from a group of six riders, including Watts.

Defending champion Josh Burnett featured at the front of the street race at times and finished day one safely, 6sec in arrears.

Erwood was relishing the chance to be the rider everyone would be watching in today’s 151km stage from Invercargill to Gore.

“It’s going to be hard. There’s a pretty class field and to be going head-to-head with them is pretty special."

Tour of Southland

Results/classification

Prologue: James Wilson 1, George Jackson 2, Keegan Hornblow 3, Marshall Erwood 4, Eddie Adams 5.

Stage 1: Zakk Patterson 1, Erwood 2, Kiaan Watts 3, Nicholas Kergozou 4, Thomas Sexton 5.

General classification: Erwood 1hr 2min 16sec, 1; Watts 2, Jackson 3, Wilson 4, Hornblow 5 (all +4sec).

— Tour of Southland