Struggles resurfaced for Kiwi cyclist as historic title beckoned

Sammie Maxwell during the season-ending race in Quebec, Canada. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand mountain bike rider Sammie Maxwell admits her mental health was challenged as she rode into history.

On Monday, Maxwell became the first New Zealander to win a UCI World Series title.

The 23-year-old clinched the Mountain bike cross country title with a second place finish in the 10th and final round in Canada.

Maxwell has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and how it has affected her career.

Maxwell said she was getting better at dealing with it and she needed to as she closed in on the title.

Maxwell admits that the pressure and external strain she had been under in recent weeks meant that she didn't manage her eating disorder very well.

"I'm really proud that I'm in a place where I can say I'm struggling and could call my coach and call my psychologist," Maxwell told RNZ.

"I had this realisation that Sammie last year would have continued [with her] head in the sand. So, for me, the weeks where I'm able to say I'm struggling is when I'm doing well because it means I'm not ignoring those problems. If I hadn't acknowledged my struggles at the start of the week I would not be where I am."

Maxwell had built up a sizeable lead in the series, but that had shrunk in recent weeks with the stunning late season form from World Champion Jenny Rissveds of Sweden, who won Monday's final race.

During the season, Maxwell had five wins and stood on the podium nine times.

She finished 91 points clear of Rissveds and a whopping 451 point advantage over Alessandra Keller of Switzerland, who finished third overall.

Maxwell has come a long way since she had to fight for selection to the Paris Olympics last year.

Last July, the Sports Tribunal upheld Maxwell's appeal over her non-nomination for the Paris Olympics, and took the rare step of nominating her directly to the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) for selection.

Cycling NZ declined to nominate Maxwell for Olympics for health, rather than performance reasons.

Maxwell has openly battled with eating disorders since she was a teen. The national body determined she had not shown that she had no "physical or mental impairment" that would prevent her from performing to the highest possible standard at the Olympics.

Maxwell won her appeal after the Sport Tribunal ruled Cycling NZ had relied on inaccurate and out-of-date medical information in arriving at its decision.

Maxwell went on to finish eighth in Paris - the best finish of her senior career.

"With my background with my eating disorder and my health problems, to achieve a goal like this that stands for sustainability and consistency, almost means more than a one-off because I know how much effort has gone into making me a healthy consistent athlete.

"So, for sure the series overall was a big goal one day and to have achieved it so early in my career is just incredible."

Where to get help:

Eating Disorders Association of NZ: 0800 233 269.

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463

Aoake te Rā bereaved by suicide service: or call 0800 000 053

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.