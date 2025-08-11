Invercargill cyclist triumphs in Arctic Race

New Zealand cyclist Corbin Strong held off British Olympic champion Tom Piddock to win the Arctic Race of Norway.

Strong won the opening stage and then held onto the yellow for all four days of the Tour.

Just four seconds separated him and Piddock, the Olympic mountainbiking champion, as they went into the final stage and they were in close contact throughout the ride on the last day.

However Strong, a former world champion on the track, showed his sprinting class and managed to grab second place on the stage, with Piddock coming home sixth.

That gave the 25-year-old Kiwi an 11 second victory overall.

"It was an incredibly stressful day. I knew we were going to be under attack from kilometre zero, but I've exceeded my expectations, especially the first few laps in the rain," Strong said.

"The first few laps are even more out of control and harder than I expected. But my team was just incredible today. Those boys put it all on the line for me today.

"I thought I could do maybe a top five, maybe a podium on GC, if I had a really good ride. I was quietly confident. Yesterday exceeded my expectations. So to be in the yellow and finish it off with my teammates today is a really nice feeling."

Strong also claimed the points and youth honours on the Tour while his Israel Premier Tech team finished third overall.

Strong won a stage race in Belgium earlier this year and finished second on a stage of the Giro d'Italia.