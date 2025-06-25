Auckland City pull off stunning draw against Boca Juniors

Auckland City players celebrate after the match. Photo: Reuters

After being humiliated in their first two FIFA Club World Cup games, New Zealand's representative team has produced a result for the ages, drawing 1-1 with South American giants Boca Juniors.

Christian Gray, who spends his workdays as teacher at Mt Roskill Intermediate School, struck in the 52nd minute. The 28-year-old climbed high to connect with Jerson Lagos' perfect corner kick, heading home and stunning the 35-time Argentine champions at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

That wasn't the only drama, as shortly after the match was delayed for half an hour due to torrential rain and lightning strikes. When play finally resumed, Boca looked to had taken the lead through Miguel Merentiel, only to be denied when VAR spotted a handball by Kevin Zenón.

Earlier, it looked like the match was progressing according to virtually all predictions when Boca took the lead through an own goal when a cross by Lautaro Di Lollo unluckily ricocheted off goalkeeper Nathan Garrow and into the goal.

Boca came into the game having drawn against Portuguese club Benfica and lost against Bayern Munich and would've felt confident of a big win against the unfancied Aucklanders. They required a 7-0 win to overturn Benfica's goal difference advantage, and given Auckland City had conceded 16 goals in their two games, it was certainly on the cards.

However, thanks to Gray's heroics and some incredibly committed defence, Auckland City managed to pull off a result that will reverberate strongly around the football world.

Already in the spotlight thanks to their 10-0 opening loss to Bayern, Auckland City's very presence was casting some serious doubt over the already somewhat flimsy legitimacy of the tournament.

So therefore it was fitting that FIFA President Gianni Infantino was on hand to witness the heroics, with the result certain to be highlighted by the game's powerful global governing body to justify the exorbitant amount of money they have spent on the Club World Cup.

This ends the campaigns for both Auckland City FC and Boca Juniors, with Bayern and Benfica progressing from their group to the next round. It is highly likely that the reception when Gray and his side return home will be a much happier one now after a day to remember.