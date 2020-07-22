Football Chat: How will Round 6 play out?

Morgan is back this week with some epic footy chat! This week's SPL guest is Matt Brazier from Green Island AFC.

He chats to Morgan about the results from last weekend, and how he feels the Round-6 fixtures will play out.

After the bye last week, Matt says “it slowed down the momentum of being top of the table, but was good to rest up the muscles and injuries ready to get back into it”.

Our WPL guest this week was Amy Hislop from Otago University AFC.

Amy played for Queenstown AFC before making the move to Dunedin for study earlier this year. Amy is at Uni studying Physical Education, with a minor in Nutrition.

Her love of football and talent is evident with her being named last year's Football South Young Player of the Year, Sports Women of the Year and Queenstown Golden Boot, just to name a few.

Amy is enjoying playing for Otago Uni, and now that the team is all back training together after a tough delay due to Covid-19, she is interested to see how the rest of the season goes. She believes their improved game is a result of the team coming together and understanding each other's play.

- Olivia Marshall