Obituary: Stan Bowles, footballer

Stan Bowles at the start of the 1973-74 football season, August 22,1973. Photo: Getty Images

A maverick who, arguably, never reached the heights he was capable of, Stan Bowles lit up British football in the 1970s. A Manchester-born forward who failed to make it at Manchester City due to the emergence of Francis Lee, Bowles trawled his way through the lower echelons of club football before finding his perfect home in London with Queens Park Rangers. A charismatic, flamboyant and prodigiously talented player, Bowles quickly became a fan favourite. After signing for QPR in 1972, Bowles went on to make 315 league appearances and score 97 goals over seven seasons. He was part of the team that finished runner-up to Liverpool in the old First Division under Dave Sexton in 1975-76. Bowles’ career then rather petered out. He had a short stint at Nottingham Forest followed by time at Brentford and Epping. Bowles’ 1996 autobiography revealed the extent of his drinking, womanising and gambling during his playing days. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015, and in 2017 QPR hosted a benefit match in his honour. He died on February 24, aged 75. — Agencies