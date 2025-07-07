Dazzling individual winner sinks University

Photo: Getty Images

All dreams must come to an end.

Otago University put up a valiant fightback in their first Kate Sheppard Cup quarterfinal, but eventually succumbed 2-1 to Cashmere Technical at English Park in Christchurch yesterday.

After University equalised in the 60th minute, Cashmere replacement Petra Buyck pulled off a dazzling individual effort to seal the win.

University, whose resources were already stretched thinly thanks to student holidays, showed a lot of heart.

Cashmere created opportunities to score inside the opening quarter.

Former Southern United player Jemma Wilson applied the gas bringing the ball down the right flank.

She fired her cross square on the goal line for Katie Harris to bury home in the 15th minute.

Harris nearly had a second in the 35th minute, but Hayley Julian made a clutch save to the long attempt.

Former Dunedin player Lara Wall was dangerous and had Cashmere’s best chance before the break.

Wall — who was a standout in her debut season for the Wellington Phoenix this season — fired in a long shot that narrowly missed and clipped the back of the net.

University defended well. They stunted Cashmere’s attack flow through the middle and made a great save from a late corner.

Still, Cashmere held a 1-0 lead at halftime.

University pressed high and attacked Cashmere’s backline early in the second half.

Cashmere made a mistake trying to exit and Caitlin Toohey slid it through for Nixon.

Nixon pounced, taking it into the box and sliding it through at the near post to score in the 60th minute.

University defended four quick corners — but then the home side won a penalty in the box.

Julian was up to the task with a big save on Buyck’s shot and was bombarded with applause from her team.

But when Buyck had the chance again, she made no mistake.

She took the ball across the top of the box and put it on the left boot to bring it home.

Phoenix Reserves booked their spot in the semifinals with a 4-1 win over Waterside Karori.

Auckland United beat West Coast Rangers 2-1, and Eastern Suburbs thumped Franklin United 8-0.

Kate Sheppard Cup

The scores

Cashmere Technical 2

Katie Harris 15’, Petra Buyck 80’

Otago University 1

Georgia Nixon 60’

Halftime: Cashmere 1-0.