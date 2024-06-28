Football Ferns boss steps down ahead of Olympics

Jitka Klimková has been in charge of the Football Ferns since 2021. Photo: Getty Images

Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková is stepping down less than one month out from the Paris Olympics.

Her departure was announced in a statement by New Zealand Football following a workplace employment investigation which cleared the Czech coach to lead the team.

However, she said it was not the right time to return to the side.

"The decision comes following conclusion of an independent workplace employment investigation which cleared Klimková to lead the team at Paris 2024, however, in consultation with New Zealand Football, Klimková has taken the view that due to concerns in relation to the team environment, her wellbeing, and a restorative process having not been completed, it would not be the right time for her to return," New Zealand Football's media statement said.

In Klimkova's absence, assistant coach Michael Mayne took charge for the matches against Japan, where the Ferns suffered 2-0 and 4-1 defeats.

He would take over for the upcoming Olympic Games campaign, with New Zealand Football bringing in additional support staff, New Zealand Football said.

The Football Ferns pool matches, which will be played in various locations around France, get under way on 24 July - two days before the opening ceremony.