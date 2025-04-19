Phoenix coach not re-signed

Paul Temple is leaving the Wellington Phoenix after a near decade-long association with the club.

Temple has not been offered a new contract to continue coaching the women’s team and will finish after their final A-League game against Western United at Porirua Park tomorrow.

He has been in the role for the past two seasons, having initially joined the Phoenix at the start of 2016 as a youth team coach before taking over as the technical director of the club’s academy.

Temple took the Nix women from wooden spooners, who won just five matches in their first two campaigns, to top-six contenders.

But he was unable to guide Wellington to the finals.

"It’s obviously really sad for me to be leaving the Phoenix after so long at the club," Temple said.

"But ultimately first team football is a results business. I’ve always had that clarity, and we haven’t reached the targets we set ourselves.

"I can honestly say I’ve given absolutely everything to this project the past two seasons, and the players have too.

"I’ve really enjoyed coaching this group and working with the staff. We had a shared mission. I was determined to create some history with the team and for the club.

"But it’s the right time to move on."

Temple said he had nothing but warm feelings for the Phoenix club.

"I feel privileged to have worked alongside so many amazing people and I’ve absolutely loved my time at the Phoenix.

"I’m leaving with so many great memories and I’m just grateful for all the opportunities and experiences. I’m a better coach now than I was before because of it.

"I’ve always believed that as a coach you’re just the custodian of the team and when you pick it up, you should try to leave it in a better place. I believe I’ve done that." — APL