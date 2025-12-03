Home games for All Whites ahead of World Cup

All White Chris Wood is expected to take part in the matches ahead of the World Cup. Photo: Getty Images

The All Whites will play two final home games ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with New Zealand set to host its first ever FIFA Series in March.

The FIFA Series brings together four competing nations to play international fixtures against other top sides.

Which teams will travel to New Zealand for the event are yet to be confirmed.

The All Whites took part in the inaugural FIFA Series in 2024, held in Egypt, where they faced the hosts as well as Tunisia.

Due to travel and competition requirements, all matches will be played in Auckland, but New Zealand Football is exploring options to bring the team back after the World Cup, with at least one game in the South Island.

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said one of the requirements of hosting was a sole location to "maximise training time ahead of the FIFA World Cup".

"This is massive. We know how excited people are for the FIFA World Cup 2026 already and to have two final games at home against strong international opposition and properly see the team off is huge."

The FIFA Series games will be played during the March 23-31 international window, with exact dates and venue information still to be announced.

The matches are supported by the government's Events Attraction Package.