Mackay-Wright sole southerner in National League team of year

Hannah Mackay-Wright. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Southern United footballer Hannah Mackay-Wright has capped off the year with a nice honour.

The defender was named in the National League team of the year — the only representative from the South Island.

Mackay-Wright had another strong year as the spine of the southerners and even slotting two goals for the regional team.

The best XI is selected based off performance, season statistics and every team gets the chance to vote for player as well.

Champions Auckland United, who won their third national title after beating Eastern Suburbs 1-0 last weekend, are well represented in the team by Hannah Mitchell, Chloe Knott and Yume Harashima.

Eastern Suburbs’ Kenya Brooke and Yukino Nishizono, Western Springs player Maddison Ollington and West Coast Rangers players Laney Strachan and Marissa Porteous — who played for Southern in 2023 — round out the Auckland contingent.

Wellington United players Summer Laskey and Maggie Jenkins round out the team.

Jenkins was also named the league’s MVP and picked up the golden boot award as the league’s top goal scorer with 15.