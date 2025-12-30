Pijnenburg keen for playing time with Nix

Emma Pijnenburg. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Wellington Phoenix have brought one of New Zealand’s top young female footballers back home.

The Phoenix have signed Football Ferns midfielder Emma Pijnenburg as a replacement for Alyssa Whinham, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in round three of the A-League season.

Pijnenburg, 21, has joined the Nix for the remainder of the 2025-26, having secured a release from Feyenoord Rotterdam after three years with the Dutch Vrouwen Eredivisie club.

Phoenix head coach Bev Priestman is thrilled to be able to welcome Pijnenburg back to New Zealand.

"The club believes in developing and investing in Kiwi talent and Emma is one of the country’s brightest," Priestman said.

"She already has great experience in Europe and with the Football Ferns, and has only recently turned 21.

"Emma is a technically and athletically gifted player, and I’m really excited to see her play for the Phoenix.

"She’ll complement the midfielders we already have in our squad and will give us great flexibility and options."

Pijnenburg arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday and spent Christmas with her family in Auckland before joining the Phoenix on Saturday.

"It doesn’t feel like I’m joining a new team because I know so many of the players," Pijnenburg said.

"And everyone’s really kind. That’s the Kiwi way, I think. Everyone has welcomed me."

Pijnenburg moved to the Netherlands as an 18-year-old to live out her dream of playing professionally in Europe.

The seven-cap Football Fern said it was an amazing experience playing for Feyenoord, but she was unable to say no to the opportunity to sign with New Zealand’s only professional women’s team.

"I’m after some more consistent playing time and I’ve heard really good things about Bev, the style that the Phoenix play and what they’re trying to do.

"So, when I found out they were interested, I decided I wanted to take the opportunity."

Pijnenburg believes she suits the way Priestman wants to play and is driven to be part of the first Nix women’s team to qualify for the finals.

"The team obviously wants to make the playoffs, and I want to play an important part in helping us get there.

"Personally, I want to adapt to the league as quickly as possible, get as many minutes as I can and be important for the team.

"I’m a technical player. I want to get on the ball and connect players around the field.

"And I always look to go forward. I like that style of football and I think that matches what Bev wants from me."

Pijnenburg will wear the No32 shirt for the Wellington Phoenix, which is also her squad number for the Football Ferns.

The Phoenix plan to announce a further women’s signing early in 2026.

— Allied Media