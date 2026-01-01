Auckland FC stunned by Newcastle

Will Dobson of the Newcastle Jets takes on the Auckland FC defence in their match at Mt Smart Stadium today. Photo: Getty Images

Newcastle have stunned A-League leaders Auckland FC 3-1 at Mt Smart Stadium.

The visitors managed to score their second win over Auckland at the ground this season and did it while playing the majority of the game with just ten players.

Newcastle made a fast start and their early pressure resulted in the first goal after just seven minutes.

The visitors got behind the defence down the left flank and a cross found an open Lachlan Rose to slot home the opener.

It didn't take long for the home side to respond with Jesse Randall scoring directly from a free kick just six minutes later when he was able to beat the keeper at the near post.

Newcastle got their second after 16 minutes when Will Dobson pounced on a ball that Auckland keeper Michael Woud could only parry away from a shot.

The pressure then went on Newcastle midway through the first half when defender Max Cooper was sent off for a second yellow card.

Newcastle then spent the rest of the half under the pump but were able to head into halftime with their slender lead intact.

Auckland were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage as the Jets defended stoically, scrambling to clear the ball off their own line numerous times.

Auckland dominated the game everywhere except on the score sheet. They had 72% of possession and had 23 shots compared to the Jets six.

Newcastle sealed the game in the last minute from a breakaway with Rose adding his second in front of an open goal with Woud down field for a corner.

Newcastle finished the game with nine players because of injuries but held on for a magical win.

Coach Steve Corica made two changes from the side that beat Western Sydney Wanderers in their last match.

Felipe Gallegos and Guillermo May came into the midfield in place of Jake Brimmer and Logan Rogerson.

Francis De Vries started with the captain's armband with Hiroki Sakai on the bench.

Auckland remain top of the table with six wins, two draws and now two losses. They are two points ahead of Sydney FC and the Brisbane Roar.

Auckland's next game is against Macarthur FC in Sydney on Monday.

Wellington Phoenix are at Brisbane on Saturday.