Memeti embroiled in racism probe

Justin Vidic. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Football Australia is expected to investigate an allegation that Brisbane Roar striker Justin Vidic was racially abused by highly-rated Melbourne City youngster Medin Memeti.

Tempers flared in Tuesday night's A-League Men clash at AAMI Park, where Memeti and Vidic were part of an all-in melee late in City's 1-0 win.

There were also unsavoury scenes after fulltime, Roar coach Michael Valkanis and City chief executive Brad Rowse in an on-field spat after City claimed a spiteful victory.

But AAP understands FA is set to take a closer look at complaints that Vidic, who is of Serbian descent, was racially abused by Memeti.

The City forward, who is of Albanian heritage, is accused of calling Vidic a "gypsy", a term that has derogatory connotations in the Balkan region.

Vidic was seen remonstrating with Memeti at fulltime as tensions threatened to boil over and interrupt City coach Aurelio Vidmar's post-game interview on Network Ten.

In his own post-match interview, Memeti downplayed the head-to-head and said Vidic was "a bit cut 'cause he lost''.

If there is sufficient evidence to support the allegations against Memeti, the teenager could be hauled in front of FA's disciplinary and ethics committee for the use of discriminatory language.

That could leave Memeti facing a lengthy suspension.

Melbourne City declined to comment when contacted. — AAP