Liverpool eases to win as Bayern sews up last-16 spot

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side’s first goal in their 2-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS

Liverpool eased to a 3-0 win in Marseille in the Champions League yesterday as Harry Kane’s double earned Bayern Munich a 2-0 victory against Union Saint-Gilloise that secured a place in the last 16 for the German giants.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches in all competitions since a 4-1 hammering at home by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League in November.

Mohamed Salah made his first appearance for his club since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, but he was not among the scorers.

Instead it was Dominik Szoboszlai who got the breakthrough just before halftime with a clever free kick that went under the wall.

The second goal arrived on 72 minutes when Jeremie Frimpong’s ball into the middle went in off goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Substitute Cody Gakpo wrapped up the win at the death, leaving Liverpool fourth in the 36-team standings, and in a position to clinch a last-16 place by beating Qarabag next week.

Meanwhile, Bayern joined table-toppers Arsenal in guaranteeing a top-eight finish with a game to spare, and therefore a last-16 spot, as they saw off the Belgian champions at the Allianz Arena.

Kane headed in to open the scoring early in the second half, then won and converted a penalty on 55 minutes.

Newcastle United were too strong for PSV at St James’ Park, running out 3-0 winners after Yoane Wissa got an early opener and Anthony Gordon made it two on the half-hour. Harvey Barnes then fired in the third on 65 minutes. New Newcastle are in the top eight before completing the league phase away to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain next week.

Chelsea are eighth after edging out Cypriot minnows Pafos 1-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to a Moises Caicedo header in the 78th minute as new coach Liam Rosenior enjoyed a win in his first Champions League game.

Barcelona are among the teams involved in the fight for direct last-16 access after they came from behind to defeat Slavia Prague 4-2.

The Czech side went ahead through Vasil Kusej’s early goal.

Fermin Lopez scored twice to turn the game around, only for the unlucky Robert Lewandowski to put through his own net and make it 2-2 at the interval.

However, a brilliant Dani Olmo strike restored Barca’s lead just after the hour and Lewandowski sealed the win with his first Champions League goal this season.

Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 away to Galatasaray in Istanbul, Giuliano Simeone putting the visitors ahead early on only for a Marcos Llorente own goal to restore parity.

Atalanta’s top-eight hopes were hit as they lost 3-2 at home to Athletic Bilbao, the Basque side reviving their hopes of making the playoff round.

Juventus continued their Champions League recovery with a third straight European win, beating Benfica 2-0 thanks to second-half goals by Khephren Thuram and Weston McKennie.

Surprise package Qarabag are on course to make the play-offs after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in Baku.

All 18 matches in the final round of games will be played simultaneously next Thursday. — AFP