Auckland Utd claim third title in a row

Photo: Getty Images

Three from three.

Auckland United completed a dream three-peat when they scored a 1-0 victory against Eastern Suburbs to win the National League at Keith Hay Park on Saturday.

Auckland have been the premier side in recent seasons, first winning the title in 2023 — against Southern United — and then beating Waterside Karori in 2024.

Zoe Benson — who was named player of the final — was the difference between the two sides, finding the back of the net in the 36th minute.

Eastern, who last won the title in 2022, had the better of the opening phases, but just could not find the finisher.

Auckland captain Talisha Green sent a long ball cross field to Benson.

Eastern goalkeeper Corina Brown came off her line to block Benson’s first attempt, but Benson made no mistake with the reply and buried it home for the home side to take the lead.

They held their composure and kept Eastern out for much of the game.

The cross-city visitors were relentless looking for their equaliser in the second half.

Their best chance came with 10 minutes left on the clock, when defender Yukino Nishizono sent a screaming ball about 30m out flying towards the goal, only for it to fly just over the crossbar.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz