Jets dampen Auckland FC

Heavy rain stymied Auckland FC’s hopes of a comeback after falling behind against the Newcastle Jets yesterday.

The Jets claimed a 2-1 win in their A-League game at Go Media Stadium in Auckland, as heavy downpours created a waterlogged pitch and made for tough conditions later in the second half.

All three goals came in the first half, which was played before the rain turning torrential.

Will Dobson pounced on a piece of sloppy defence to put the Jets up in the third minute.

Auckland equalised in the 14th minute when Louis Verstraete found the net after Sam Cosgrove headed the ball back to him off a Francis De Vries cross.

Auckland had two good chances to take the lead, notably on a break where Jesse Randall sent his shot wide after finding himself one-on-one with goalkeeper James Delianov.

But it was Newcastle that took their chance, as Alexander Badolato’s pass deflected off the Auckland defence and fell to Lachlan Rose to score in the 41st minute.

Randall hit the crossbar just after the break, but the rain continued to grow heavier, making conditions increasingly difficult. — Allied Media