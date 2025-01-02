Goalless draw for Auckland

Guillermo May in action for Auckland FC against Melbourne Victory yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

Auckland FC have kicked off the new year with a new milestone - their first goalless draw in the A-League.

The stalemate with Melbourne Victory last night was league-leading Auckland's second draw of the season and goalkeeper Alex Paulsen's sixth clean sheet in 10 games.

The one competition point Auckland picked up from the draw keeps the club five points clear of second-placed Adelaide United to start 2025.

For the second time in five days, coach Steve Corica named the same starting eleven with All White Tommy Smith starting in place of the injured Dan Hall and captain Hiroki Sakai operating at right back.

Auckland had chances to score early and late in the game but could not get past Victory's veteran goalkeeper Jack Duncan.

Early in the second half Auckland forward Guillermo May had a goal disallowed for off-side.

In the 74th minute the home side had multiple shots on goal and an opportunity to send the more than 14,900 fans home with even more to cheer about but Duncan prevented Auckland scoring for 17th time in their inaugural season.

At least the crowd would have been in better spirits than the last time Auckland was playing in Penrose 10 days ago when they recorded their their first loss.

Victory nearly snuck the win in the 92nd minute before Sakai intervened and stopped a breakaway and Paulsen pulled off a diving save a minute later.

Poor finishing and strong defensive efforts stopped both sides from getting their first win of the year.

Auckland vice-captain Smith told Sky Sport it was a "fair result".

"We feel like we had some chances we perhaps could have capitalised on, but it was two very good teams playing well today and I'm sure the fans enjoyed it."

Smith felt Auckland had nullified Victory's well-known attacking threats.

"A little bit of time early in the first half we perhaps gave them too much space but once we solved that issue I think we were fairly comfortable. Obviously the game gets stretched the later it goes on but delighted to keep a clean sheet."

Auckland FC have a 10-day break before their next match against Perth Glory in Perth.