Wood scores two as Forest win, Arsenal beat United

Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest goes around goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher of Brentford to score his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford at City Ground this morning. Photo: Getty Images

Chris Wood scored two goals to ignite his season and propel Nottingham Forest to an opening weekend win in the English Premier League this morning.

The New Zealand striker, coming off a career-best season, scored in the fifth minute, before adding another in first half injury time to take Forest to a 3-1 win over Brentford at the City Ground.

New winger Dan Ndoye also scored his first goal for Forest, just prior to Wood's second.

Igor Thiago pulled one back for Brentford via the penalty spot.

Arsenal down United

Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori headed home an early corner, aided by a weak challenge from goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, to earn a 1-0 victory at Manchester United this morning, spoiling the hosts' season opener.

Despite a cast of new faces, Mikel Arteta's visitors proved they are still lethal from set pieces with Calafiori netting in the 13th minute. Arsenal's William Saliba backed into Turkish keeper Bayindir, who feebly batted the ball with one hand into the path of Italian Calafiori for an easy close-range header.

United were otherwise the better team, with close-season signings Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu missing good chances. The home side had Arsenal pinned back for most of the second period and kept keeper David Raya busy, forcing him into a diving save to stop Mbeumo's powerful header.

Set-piece specialists Arsenal have scored 31 league goals from corners since the start of the 2023-24 season, at least 11 more than any other team, and three of their last four league goals against United have been from corner kicks.

Chelsea held by Palace

Chelsea survived an early scare when Crystal Palace had an Eberechi Eze goal controversially disallowed in a scrappy 0-0 draw.

Chelsea, whose last competitive outing was winning the Club World Cup in the United States last month, failed to stamp their authority on the game against the FA Cup holders despite more than 70% possession, in warm southwest London sunshine.

Coach Enzo Maresca gave new signings Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion and Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund starts, but neither could make a breakthrough and Chelsea managed only three shots on target out of 19 attempts.

Earlier in the weekend Liverpool began their title defence with a 4-2 win over Bournemouth.

Manchester City also scored four in a 4-0 demolition of Wolves, while Spurs were 3-0 victors over Burnley.

Newly-promoted Sunderland were the surprise package with a 3-0 win over West Ham.

Brighton and Fulham shared a point in a 1-1 draw, while Aston Villa and Newcastle played out a 0-0 stalemate.

Leeds United host Everton tomorrow morning in the last game of the round.