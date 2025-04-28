Liverpool celebrates as Premier League title secured

Liverpool players celebrating after being named champions of the Premier League at Anfield after their win over Tottenham Hotspur this morning. Photo: Getty Images

Five years after COVID-19 restrictions prevented Liverpool fans from celebrating at Anfield their team's first top flight title triumph in 30 years, Reds faithful wasted little time getting the party started on another Premier League success this morning.

With Anfield filled to the brim, Liverpool equalled Manchester United's record of 20 English top-flight titles with their 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur.

But it was after Alexis Mac Allister struck a blistering shot to put the Reds ahead for good in the 24th minute that the delirious crowd at the sun-drenched stadium erupted and they did not stop singing until well after the final whistle sounded.

"To win the Premier League here with the fans is special, it's an incredible feeling," said Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah.

"This is way better than five years ago, without a shadow of a doubt. To do it again after five years is something special."

Kenny Dalglish, who managed Liverpool's victorious 1990 team, was among those celebrating with the Anfield crowd on Sunday.

They broke into chants of "Champions!" at numerous times during the second half, during which the match was stopped so a deflated Premier League trophy balloon could be removed from the pitch.

Liverpool players and staff on the touchline dashed onto the pitch the second the final whistle sounded then danced wildly to "One Kiss is All it Takes."

They lined up arm-in-arm in front of the Kop, team captain Virgil van Dijk with the game ball tucked under one arm, for a stirring rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" as stadium staff choked back tears.

"I was desperate for them (the fan to be here) of course, for all the fans around the world, for the fans here, but for us as well," said Van Dijk, who was a part of the 2020 squad.

Liverpool clinched the 2020 title under Juergen Klopp, 30 year's after the Reds' previous top-flight title in 1990, but many said the title should come with an asterisk since no fans were permitted in the stadium when Liverpool lifted the trophy.

"(The fans being here) is what makes it special," Liverpool boss Arne Slot said. "(Five) years ago they won the league. It was an amazing accomplishment. But the fans weren't there. So you can feel how important it was for them to be here. And the boys did an outstanding job today -- including our fans."

In his final game at Anfield, Klopp had encouraged the Anfield crowd to embrace Slot as their incoming manager by leading them in a sing-along of the Dutchman's name. Slot repaid the compliment as he took the microphone to sing "Juergen Klopp! Na-na-na-na-na!"

Thousands of fans not fortunate to be inside Anfield celebrated outside, setting off flares before the game ended in a party that was sure to go well into the night.

Comeback in style

Liverpool roared back from a goal behind to thrash Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 and wrap up the title.

Needing only a point to ensure a record-equalling 20th English title with four games remaining, Liverpool were rocked in the 12th minute as Dominic Solanke headed Tottenham in front.

But the title party was only temporarily silenced as Liverpool struck back with a Luis Diaz tap-in, an Alexis Mac Allister thunderbolt and a Cody Gakpo shot before halftime.

A one-sided second half saw Mohamed Salah end a six-match scoring drought by firing a low shot past Guglielmo Vicario in the 63rd minute -- celebrating his 28th league goal of an outstanding season by snapping a selfie with a fan.

Tottenham's Destiny Udogie then bundled in an own goal to complete a miserable afternoon for the visitors who have lost 19 Premier League games this season.

Liverpool, who have now matched Manchester United's English titles record, have 82 points from 34 games played with Arsenal a distant second on 67.

Dutchman Arne Slot is only the fifth manager to win the Premier League title in his debut season in English soccer and while it was a formality before kickoff on Sunday, there was still the small matter of Liverpool ensuring the cake was iced in front of their own adoring fans.

Five years ago, when Juergen Klopp's Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for a 19th title, the COVID pandemic meant an anti-climactic finale inside an empty stadium.

Today more than made up for that as the fans went through their choir book of club anthems.

Sixteenth-placed Tottenham, who made eight changes to their starting line-up with one eye on Thursday's Europa League semifinal, arrived as sacrificial lambs, but momentarily silenced the Kop as former Liverpool player Solanke headed in James Maddison's corner.

Liverpool were only behind for four minutes though.

Diaz, appearing in his 100th Premier League game for the club, tapped in Dominik Szoboszlai's low cross and while it was initially disallowed for offside, the decision was overturned after a VAR check to sighs of relief all round.

Eight minutes later the party was in full swing as Liverpool took the lead with a special goal by Mac Allister -- one of the real unsung heroes in Liverpool's midfield engine room.

Tottenham gave possession away trying to play out from the back and when the ball arrived at the feet of the Argentine World Cup winner he thumped a left-footed shot high beyond Vicario.

With the visitors now fully complying with their role as props in Liverpool's parade, the hosts began to run riot as Gakpo slammed in his side's third goal after 34 minutes.

All that was left to complete a perfect day was a goal for Kop idol Salah, and he duly obliged after the break.