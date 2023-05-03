Never too old to put one in back of net

Rather than a goal-setter, septuagenarian Graham Musgrave is a goal-getter.

The 75-year-old football fanatic, playing in his 60th open-grade season, is believed to be the oldest player to score a goal in a Dunedin competition, after slotting it perfectly in the back of the net on Saturday.

While his Roslyn Wakari Moas lost 4-1 to the Mosgiel Masters in the veteran’s 45-plus grade, Musgrave was thrilled with his accomplishment.

"Absolutely delighted," Musgrave said.

Roslyn Wakari Moas midfielder Graham Musgrave scored a goal on Saturday in his 60th open-grade season. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Other than a penalty last season, the midfielder could hardly remember the last time he scored a goal, making for a "very special" moment.

Growing up in England, Musgrave was a semi-professional footballer from 15, "on the books" for the Bolton Wanderers, who then played in the Premier League, and was loaned to Ashton United.

He continued playing in one of England’s largest veterans leagues until 2001, when his family moved to Dunedin.

Word got around about his arrival, and soon enough, Dave Lamont, who was playing for Roslyn then, convinced him to join the club.

"Basically it’s just been a question of playing some sort of football every year for the last ... 60-odd years, which is where we are now."

Asked about highlights of his extensive career, Musgrave was quick to quip — "scoring me goal on Saturday".

When many would be putting their feet up, Musgrave puts it down to the perfect blend of stubbornness and enjoyment, keeping him on the pitch.

"I didn’t want to play this long, it’s just happened," he said.

"Fortunately I keep myself pretty fit, so I still struggle to get around the pitch, at my age I’m bound to do, but I still enjoy it which is the main thing.

"Like most people who carry on playing football at the veterans level, no matter how old you are, you still enjoy the game, enjoy getting out on a Saturday with your mates and having a drink after, so it’s all about that. It’s all about camaraderie, really."

