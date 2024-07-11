Throwing objects costly for fans and federations

Breel Embolo celebrates scoring Switzerland's first goal as a fan throws a plastic cup during their quarter-final match against England. Photo: Getty Images

The throwing of plastic beer cups onto the pitch during Euro 2024 has become a regular feature of the tournament in Germany, with fans unconcerned at losing their deposits and national associations paying a hefty price with UEFA fines.

During the group stage, UEFA handed out fines totalling over €1.2 million ($NZ2.1 million) and of that, €719,375 was for the throwing of objects.

At the stadium, fans pay a three-euro deposit, on top of the price of their beer, which they can reclaim if they return the plastic cup, but along with launching their beer in the air to celebrate, many are disposing of them in a different fashion.

The main target has been opposition players, especially at corner kicks, and interestingly England were not sanctioned when fans threw cups at their own players and manager after the 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

Surrounded by plastic beer cups, players of Slovenia look dejected after drawing with Serbia in the group stage of Euro 2024. Photo: Getty Images

The incidents have occurred since the opening game, when Scotland's FA was fined for the throwing of objects by their fans in the 5-1 loss to Germany, and of the 36 group games, 25 featured supporters hurling cups onto the field of play.

In seven of those 25 games, both sets of fans were responsible for their federations receiving fines for the throwing of objects, and 19 of the 24 competing nations have been sanctioned for the offence.

Hungary, Switzerland, Croatia and Serbia were the worst offenders, receiving fines in all three group games, and the Serbian association received fines totalling €133,125 for this offence alone.

It hasn't only been players bearing the brunt. At the Italy v Croatia game in Leipzig, journalists dived to protect their laptops when beer rained down from Croatian fans celebrating Luka Modric's goal.

Those same fans had covered the Italian goal area with cups minutes earlier when Croatia had been awarded a penalty, which Modric missed before making up for it moments later.

Other offences which brought fines include the lighting of fireworks, crowd disturbances, transmitting a message unfit for a sports event, invasion of the field of play, improper conduct of the team, and the use of a laser pointer.

Only three of the 24 competing associations have yet to receive a fine, with France, Slovakia and Spain fans behaving impeccably at the stadium, while Croatia received the largest total in fines overall, sanctioned €220,875.