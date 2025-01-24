Japanese star to play at Open

Japan’s Ryo Ishikawa will line up at the New Zealand Open next month. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES Japanese sensation Ryo Ishikawa will headline a strong Japanese contingent testing themselves at the New Zealand Open next month.

Ishikawa will join defending New Zealand Open champion Takahiro Hataji as the star players from the Japan Golf Tour joining the tournament, teeing off at Millbrook on February 27.

Ishikawa, 33, has enjoyed a storied career both on the PGA Tour and the Japan Golf Tour, with 21 professional victories and a reputation for his impressive ball-striking and calm demeanour under pressure.

"I'm excited to visit New Zealand and compete in the Open," Ishikawa said.

"I have heard a lot about the tournament and the courses at Millbrook Resort from the other players on tour who have played in the event, and everything I have heard has been really positive."

Tournament director Michael Glading is thrilled to welcome Ishikawa, and another 19 Japanese players, to New Zealand.

"I first spoke to Ryo in Japan a few years ago, and have never given up on bringing him to New Zealand," Glading said.

"He really is an icon in the golfing world, and I know that will certainly add huge excitement to the field.

"It's an honour to have such a prestigious golfer participate, and we can't wait to see what he brings to the tournament."

Brendan Jones, who won the 2023 New Zealand Open, is excited about the prospect.

"I have played many competitive rounds with Ryo in Japan, and know what a great player and fine person he is," Jones said.

"I have told him many times about how much he would enjoy playing in Queenstown, and am delighted that he has decided to now see for himself."

Joining Ishikawa in the field will be several rising stars and accomplished players from Japan, including returning No6 Japanese ranked Ryosuke Kinoshita, who recorded nine top-10 finishes on the Japan Golf Tour in 2024.

Mikumu Horikawa and Taihei Sato, who both finished top 25 in Queenstown last year, will join the field as well. - APL