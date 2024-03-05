NFL great huge fan of golf, region

Former NFL star Larry Fitzgerald pauses between shots during the New Zealand Open at Millbrook. PHOTO: PHOTOSPORT

He stands out on a golf course but Larry Fitzgerald also finds it an oasis of calm and relative anonymity.

Fitzgerald, who looks as athletic as he did in 17 seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, is one of the biggest (literally) fans of Millbrook Resort and Queenstown in general.

He is also borderline obsessed with golf and the pleasures to be had from a good walk spoiled.

"Any time you are on a golf course and the weather is great and the course is in this kind of condition is a good day to be here.

"Regardless of what you post, you’re out here to support a good cause and support the local economy.

"I love coming to Queenstown."

Fitzgerald and his professional partner, fellow American Berry Henson, narrowly missed making the final 10-team cut in the New Zealand Open’s associated pro-am at the weekend, and Henson tied for 21st in the main event.

The former NFL wide receiver has been to Queenstown half a dozen times.

"I always have a really nice time. I came for the first time in 2007 and I rode the jetboats and did everything in Arrowtown.

"The last few have been mostly just golf trips but I really have a good time with the locals and just taking in the South Island.

"It’s a beautiful country, and any time I get a chance to come here, I’m always going to take it up."

Fitzgerald has visited Christchurch and Wellington, and while he has not yet made it to Dunedin, he was interested to hear about the city’s many golf courses.

He plays about eight tournaments a year — he has twice won the famous Pebble Beach pro-am — and rubbing shoulders with the professionals never gets old.

"Any time you can get inside the ropes and play golf with the best players in the world, you know — why would you not?

"Then you take a trip down here and hang with some really amazing people. I’ve got to know people really well over the last three years, and it’s an unbelievable experience.

"It just enhances what I feel about this country."

Fitzgerald, who most recently played off a handicap of six, initially built his love of New Zealand golf through rounds at the exclusive Kauri Cliffs and Cape Kidnappers courses.

He is no stranger to hanging with high rollers and he enjoyed getting to know Julian Robertson, the billionaire US philanthropist, at Cape Kidnappers, before also meeting Ric Kayne, the private equity investor who has linked with The Hills.

Millbrook, The Hills and Jack’s Point are now familiar backyards, while a lower-profile course piqued his interest some years back.

"I had a caddy who was a New Zealand guy who took me over the hill to a little course. Arrowtown. That’s a really, really fun spot. Tight off the tee but I had a lot of fun."

Fitzgerald in action in his last NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Fitzgerald played his entire career in the NFL with the Cardinals.

And the man could play.

He was an 11-time Pro Bowler, made it to the 2008 Super Bowl with Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, and finished with the second-most receiving yards (17,492), behind only the great Jerry Rice.

While golf and following the Phoenix Suns basketball team, in which he is a minority owner, are priorities, Fitzgerald still finds time to be around American football.

He does some media work for ESPN, and does a podcast called Let’s Go with broadcaster Jim Gray and another NFL great with a familiar name. Tom Brady ring any bells?

While it seems like every New Zealand teenager is wearing a Chiefs or Bills NFL shirt, Fitzgerald had not really noticed much extra interest here in his old sport.

"Um, no not really, ha ha.

"But that’s one of the things that I really like about coming here.

"I don’t talk much NFL, or sports in general. People are genuinely interested in getting to know who you are as a person as opposed to because you did something in sports.

"It’s really cool to be able to come and just be inconspicuous and blend in with everybody."

His old team has been battling of late.

The Cardinals have had back-to-back seasons of four wins and 13 losses, and have made the playoffs in only one of the past eight seasons.

That just means plenty of spare time for golf.

