Varsity victors return

H.D. Morgan (left) wins the 100 yards race for Otago at the Easter inter-varsity tournament. — Otago Witness, 6.5.1924

The Otago representatives who took part in the New Zealand University tournament returned to Dunedin on Saturday night. The team left Wellington on Wednesday, but owing to the strike were compelled to spend Thursday in Christchurch. Through the courtesy and hospitality of the Canterbury College students the team was billeted until Friday, when the members of the party set out for Dunedin by char-a-banc. They arrived at Timaru about 10pm, when, thanks to the organisation of officials of the Old Boys’ Association, they were received with open arms by people who were willing to provide accommodation. They set out from Timaru early on Saturday morning, and after a somewhat trying yet happy trip, arrived in Dunedin near midnight.

On account of the very bad condition of the roads during the last stages of the journey progress was slow, and in places it was doubtful whether the journey could be completed. This year’s team will rank in the lists of tournament representatives as one of the finest all-round combinations that have ever represented Otago University.

In addition to retaining the tournament shield awarded for the highest aggregate of points, and the athletic shield for the second year in succession, the team won the boxing shield with three wins, and the Joynt Scroll for debating. Otago can claim the unique distinction of having a lady as one of the successful debaters, the first instance in the history of the tournament.

Rail workers picket station

At the commencement of the strike pickets paraded the railway platform in groups, especially when a train was at the platform, and peered into the faces of the driver and fireman on the locomotive and the officials working as guards who happened to be in the van. This attitude on the part of the strike pickets is not now so pronounced. The iron gates at the south end of the platform are securely locked, and ingress and egress to and from the platform is obtained by the main entrance. The pickets have taken up a position outside the portico of the main entrance and carefully scrutinise all who come and go. From early morning till late at night pickets are in evidence at the Rattray street crossing and at the Hillside workshops.

Six days shalt thou labour

The Oamaru Presbytery sees with concern the freedom with which many are transforming the observance of Sunday as a holy day into a mere holiday, and urges on the conscience of all Presbyterian people a more serious and earnest regard for the proper observance of the day. We do not claim authority over the thoughts or actions of any who are outside our communion, though truth carries its own authority everywhere; but we feel we have a special duty to our own people and we must help them to safeguard their inheritance. Men's thoughts about the Sabbath or "Rest Day" may centre round two extremes that are equally dangerous. They may regard it in such a way as to make observance a bondage so rigorous that it becomes burdensome, or on the other hand they may regard and trial it with such laxity that individual and social life and character are weakened instead of being strengthened. In view of the great practical importance of the subject the Presbytery urges its people to avoid these extremes as they shape their thought and conduct regarding the Christian Sabbath. The Fourth Commandment stands as a great landmark in man’s pilgrimage to better things. — ODT, 28.4.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden