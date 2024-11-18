Otago 11th at Freybergs after winning only one match

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Otago have wrapped up a big week at the Freyberg Masters tournament.
Otago finished 11th of 14 teams at the five-day tournament at the Invercargill Golf Club on Saturday.
They finished with a record of won one match, halved three and lost four.
Otago finished the final day on Saturday with a 4-1 loss to North Harbour in the morning and then halved their match 21/2-2 1/2 against Northland.
In the North Harbour match, Otago No 1 Richard Anderson and No 5 Andy Wraight tied their games. They won their games against Northland.
Anderson had a two and one win against Northland No 1 Martin Burger, while Wraight beat Northland No 5 Steve Holford three and two.
Otago No 4 Murray Studholme also tied his game against Tony Riley.
Auckland defended their title to be crowned champions — winning their 14th title — after an impressive tournament in which they won all eight matches.
Auckland No 1 Ben Westgate had seven wins and was named player of the tournament.
Hawke’s Bay were runners-up, only dropping one match all week.
Southland finished 12th with a record of two wins, one halved and five losses.