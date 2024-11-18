Otago 11th at Freybergs after winning only one match

Otago have wrapped up a big week at the Freyberg Masters tournament.

Otago finished 11th of 14 teams at the five-day tournament at the Invercargill Golf Club on Saturday.

They finished with a record of won one match, halved three and lost four.

Otago finished the final day on Saturday with a 4-1 loss to North Harbour in the morning and then halved their match 21/2-2 1/2 against Northland.

In the North Harbour match, Otago No 1 Richard Anderson and No 5 Andy Wraight tied their games. They won their games against Northland.

Anderson had a two and one win against Northland No 1 Martin Burger, while Wraight beat Northland No 5 Steve Holford three and two.

Otago No 4 Murray Studholme also tied his game against Tony Riley.

Auckland defended their title to be crowned champions — winning their 14th title — after an impressive tournament in which they won all eight matches.

Auckland No 1 Ben Westgate had seven wins and was named player of the tournament.

Hawke’s Bay were runners-up, only dropping one match all week.

Southland finished 12th with a record of two wins, one halved and five losses.