Ryan Fox makes strong start to PGA Championship

Ryan Fox has made a strong start to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, Nort Carolina. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox reckons a winning momentum has helped lift him to a share of fourth after his opening round at the PGA Championship.

Fox opened the major tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina, with an impressive four-under 67 to to be three shots behind Venezuelan leader Jhonattan Vegas.

It marks a continuation in form for the Aucklander, just four days after he notched a breakthrough career victory, winning the Myrtle Beach Classic title in a play-off in South Carolina.

It was his maiden victory on the PGA Tour.

The 38-year-old said he felt fatigued coming into the PGA Championship and his lone warm-up round at the Quail Hollow Club was his only meaningful preparation.

"I played really solid today. It hasn't been the ideal prep coming in for me," Fox told journalists.

"Winning last week, being the last man in, I literally played 18 holes yesterday. It was basically the only thing I did preparation-wise.

"I obviously knew I was playing well so I just got out of my own way and let it happen today. I kept the momentum going from last week pretty nicely."

American Ryan Gerard and Australian Cam Davis share second place on five under while four others joined Fox in carding 67 - Britons Luke Donald and Aaron Rai, American Alex Smalley and German Stephen Jaeger.

A number of tournament favourites are further back.

Among the big names, American world No 1 Scottie Scheffler shot 69 while second-ranked Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland struggled to a three-over 74.

Rory McIlroy and defending champion Xander Schauffele were among the big names to struggle on the opening day. Photo: Getty Images

Teeing off on the back nine, he mixed three birdies with two bogeys by the turn.

Fox ironed out the chinks in his game on the front nine, shooting three birdies to have him well placed heading into day two.

He said he was mentally in a good space following his victory.

"It's amazing what finding a bit of confidence can do. Like, all of a sudden the bad shots that were irking me a couple of weeks ago, didn't seem to matter quite so much today," he said.

"That's a good way to play in a major. You're going to hit a few bad shots, you're going to get a few bad breaks. Being able to have some acceptance is pretty important."