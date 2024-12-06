Otago in the rough at interprovincial

Otago team member Amber Boyce aims for the green during the New Zealand interprovincial in Christchurch. PHOTO: BWMEDIA

Otago found the going tough again at the New Zealand interprovincial in Christchurch yesterday.

The Otago women slipped to a fourth straight loss at the Russley club, falling 4-1 to Taranaki.

No 1 Yoonae Jeong was the star performer for Otago, beating Olivia Frost 4&2 at No 1.

No 5 Sophia Park took her match all the way before posting a 1-down loss to Rochelle Keegan, while Amber Boyce and Anahera Koni suffered 4&3 defeats, and Abigael Crawford was beaten 5&4.

The Otago women complete their tournament with matches today against Bay of Plenty and Aorangi at the Harewood club.

The Otago men suffered a 5-0 clean sweep at the hands of Auckland at Russley yesterday.

No 4 Ricky Kang was the only Otago player to go the distance as he was beaten 1-up by Ryan Xie.

Both Will McLauchlan and Troy Scott had 2&1 losses at the top of the order, Duncan Croudis fell 3&1 at No 3, and Phil Bungard’s excellent tournament hit a speed bump with a 4&3 loss.

"It was a tough morning," Otago captain Croudis said.

"We got out-played by Auckland, but we’re moving on. There’s still plenty of pride to play for."

The Otago men are seventh in division one with a 1-3 record.

They play Southland and Waikato at Russley today.

■One of the New Zealand Open’s most popular golfers is returning to Arrowtown.

Senior star Steven Alker, fresh from claiming his second Charles Schwab Cup on the Champions Tour, has confirmed he will be back at Millbrook in February-March to stage another tilt at winning his national tournament.

He might be 53, but he sees no reason why he cannot get his name on the coveted Brodie Breeze Trophy.

Alker was the leading amateur at the 1989 New Zealand Open, when Otago great Greg Turner won his first title, and finished runner-up in the 2001 and 2002 events alongside Michael Campbell.

"Absolutely, the aim is to be holding the trophy come the end of the tournament next year," Alker said.

"To win the New Zealand Open is something I have always wanted to achieve and I feel that my game is in a great place in terms of consistency and performance under pressure.

"There are some great names on that trophy and I would love to see my name on there too. I have watched a few other Kiwis get the chance to lift the trophy — I hope that 2025 is my turn."

Alker is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces in the Millbrook galleries and having local support behind him again.

"It’s always great to have a crowd of friends, family and supporters following me during the tournament.

"Locals come out in force for us Kiwis and it really does make a difference."

Alker is in the elite group of golfers on the Champions Tour, having won the Charles Schwab Cup two of the past three seasons, and finished runner-up in 2023.

The 104th New Zealand Open tees off at Millbrook on February 27.