'Really strong' field assembles as Masters set to begin

Augusta National Golf Club today. Photo: Reuters

Patrick Reed said this week that there are "10 to 12 guys who have a really legitimate opportunity to win the green jacket".

It doesn't take a maths degree to determine that would eliminate more than 85% of this week's 91-player field from winning the 90th edition of the Masters Tournament.

Told of Reed's assessment, Bryson DeChambeau quipped, "I hope I'm one of those 12. That would be nice."

Unlike Reed, DeChambeau has yet to claim a Masters title, but it's still safe to assume he was among Reed's short list.

The bigger point is that heavy underdogs rarely win at Augusta National. The first major of the year is the only one that is played at the same course every year. It's a stiff test that lends itself best to those who are not only immensely talented with their ability to hit a variety of shots, but have experience with the different winds, course conditions and nuances that make Augusta National one of the most unique tests in golf.

And Reed explained that 10 to 12 are more players than he typically believes enter a Masters with a legitimate chance of winning.

"I just feel like with how deep golf has been, especially this past year to two years, that the fields are obviously getting a lot stronger," he said. "I feel like the field this week is really strong like always. I feel like it used to be five or six, maybe seven guys.

"It just makes this event a little bit more special and even more fun going out there and playing against the best."

Three of the past four Masters have been won by the current top two players in the world: Scottie Scheffler in 2022 and 2024 and Rory McIlroy last year, when the Northern Irishman completed the career grand slam in a dramatic playoff victory over Justin Rose.

Included in that stretch was the 2023 victory by former world No 1 Jon Rahm.

The last player to win the Masters in his first attempt was Fuzzy Zoeller, who overcame a six-shot deficit and beat Ed Sneed and Tom Watson in a playoff 47 years ago.

On Thursday, McIlroy will begin his quest to become only the fourth player in history to win consecutive Masters. If successful, he would join Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-1990) and Tiger Woods (2001-02).

"It's arguably maybe not the largest field in golf, but it's the strongest," McIlroy said this week. "There's so many great players and so many players with so much experience on this golf course, it's not quite like some of the other major championships. It seems like you get a lot of the same guys contending year in and year out."

The conditions could serve to increase that likelihood this year.

Augusta National has not seen a drop of rain this week. After some chilly and breezy conditions on Thursday morning, the forecast calls for mostly sunny — and completely dry — skies throughout the tournament.

That includes temperatures in the mid-80s over the weekend. That's an equation for a firm and fast Augusta National, which will demand precision with all elements of players' games.

"The forecast looks great," Scheffler said. "It's going to get firm and fast. I would imagine they would like the greens to get fast. I think that increases the challenge of the golf course.

"I'm excited to see how it plays this week. We might get a little bit of wind, too. The golf course is shaping up nicely."