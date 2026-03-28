Tiger Woods arrested after another crash

A crash in 2021 affected Tiger Woods' golf career and he has appeared in minimal PGA Tour events since. Photo: Reuters

Former world No 1 golfer Tiger Woods has been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after his Land Rover rolled on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home in Florida, the Martin County Sheriff's Office says.

The 15-times major champion had been overtaking a work truck pulling a trailer at high speed on Friday afternoon when he clipped the back of the trailer, causing his vehicle to roll onto its driver's side, Sheriff John Budensiek told a news conference.

Woods, 50, crawled out of the passenger door before law enforcement officers arrived. The crash happened about 2pm (local time).

A breathalyser test at Martin County Jail returned no trace of alcohol, with investigators believing his impairment was drug or medication-related.

Woods refused to submit to a urine test, an offence that carries a separate charge under Florida law.

No injuries were reported to Woods or the driver of the other vehicle.

Woods was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, all misdemeanour charges. Under Florida law, he must remain in jail for at least eight hours before being released on bond.

It was the second time Woods has faced DUI charges, having been arrested in 2017 in Jupiter, Florida, later pleading guilty to reckless driving.

Woods was also involved in a serious car crash in February 2021, suffering severe leg fractures.

His injury history spans more than two decades and includes multiple back surgeries, ACL reconstruction, Achilles tendon ruptures and chronic knee issues, all of which have significantly limited his competitive schedule in recent years.

In May 2017, Woods also was arrested on a DUI charge in Jupiter Island and eventually pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was given one year of probation, along with a $250 fine and 50 hours of community service.

Woods has only just returned to competitive action, representing his Jupiter Links Golf Club in a TGL Finals match on Tuesday, his first appearance since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open.

He had not confirmed whether he planned to compete at this year's Masters, which starts on April 9 in Augusta.