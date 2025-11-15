Alpiners take campaign north

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Alpiners men’s and women’s sides will head north confident but ready to work hard.

They play the Mavericks in Hamilton today and will then drive up the road to play the Tridents in Auckland tomorrow.

Both Alpiners teams posted victories in the opening round of the Premier Hockey League against the Tridents in Dunedin.

Mezzy Surridge banged in a hat-trick to help the women win 4-3, while the men grafted hard to secure a 3-2 win.

The men will need to roll up their sleeves again today.

The Mavericks impressed with a 6-4 win over the Falcons.

Jordan Whittleston scored early in the fourth quarter and added the field conversion to secure the win.

The Alpiners men controlled the second half of their game with the Tridents. Sam Lane converted a penalty stroke midway through the third period, which proved to be the winner.

He will remain a threat up front for the defending champions. George Baker is another to watch, and Finn Ward always creates some magic in the midfield.

Surridge had an extraordinary game for the Alpiners women and is someone the Mavericks will have scouted thoroughly.

She pounced on the scraps from a penalty corner and swung in a terrific shot which slipped past the near post.

Her second goal was even more brilliant. She zig-zagged her way through heavy traffic and slapped the shot in the other corner.

Surridge added the conversion to complete a three-goal haul.

The Alpiners women were aggressive on defence and did a good job of shutting down the Tridents in the second half.

The Mavericks suffered a 2-0 loss to the Falcons and will be determined to post a win on their home turf.