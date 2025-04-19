Alpiners triumph in tense league final

The South Island-based under-21 Alpiners men have won the Junior Hockey League. Photo: supplied

The Alpiners men won the Junior Hockey League but they gave their supporters some nervous moments.

The South Island-based under-21 team went unbeaten through the round-robin and led the Mavericks 2-0 in the final with seven minutes remaining.

Drag-flick king Jakarta Klebert had banged in two goals for the Alpiners but the Mavericks kept battling and Nopera Hohepa pinned a goal back in the 53rd minute to set up a tense finish in Auckland yesterday.

And in the final minute of the game, Aiden Bax knocked in the equaliser.

The Alpiners prevailed 4-3 in the shootout to claim the title.

Alpiners assistant coach Hymie Gill summed up the tension.

"We scored early and were playing pretty well in the first quarter," he said.

"The Mavericks are a good team, I think on paper they’re probably the best team there.

"But we defended pretty well, they entered that circle heaps, but our defence was super strong.

"And, yeah, in the last quarter, they got two goals and they got the last goal with about 10 seconds to go, which was like, oh crap."

Klebert finished the tournament as the leading goal-scorer. Five of his six goals were from penalty corners.

Centre forward Findlay Neale had a standout tournament and the captain Gus Nelson provided some excellent leadership.

Former Black Stick captain Blair Tarrant coached the team.

"His messaging to the boys was really simple and clear and the boys followed it 100%," Gill said.

"And he’s a Black Stick, so when he talks they listen and that just makes life so much easier."

In the women’s Junior Hockey League, the Alpiners made it through to the final but were defeated 1-0 by the Tridents.

Poppy Webb slapped in a penalty corner in the 11th minute and the Tridents held on to win the title.

The Alpiners beat them 3-2 in a shootout earlier in the tournament.