Momona overcome plucky Huskies

Kings United Royals' Alannah McGuinness (left) pressures Faith McKay, of University Stingrays, during their premier women's hockey match at the McMillan Centre on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Momona opened their Otago premier women’s club title pursuit with a hard-fought 4-2 win over a gritty University Huskies side on Saturday.

Momona started the faster of the two sides, with first quarter goals to Sorrell Shand and Chloe Lindon, but the Huskies fought back, with Ella Rogers netting first before Charlotte Watson equalised just before halftime.

The game remained relatively even through the third quarter, with the fitness of both sides really being tested under the intense Dunedin sun. The game became more and more stretched, with Momona taking real command late in the quarter, earning a flurry of penalty corners. The pressure told with just over two minutes to go in the quarter, as Sorrell Shand’s dragflick proved too powerful, sneaking inside the left post to give her side the lead.

Once back in front, Momona never looked like letting it slip, controlling the final quarter. On another day, they may have added several more, but had to settle for just one, a late stroke, which Shand converted to complete a very impressive hat-trick

Shand was the best player on the ground, and looked like she would score or provide an assist every time she touched the ball, while Millie White was a workhorse off the ball in the centre of the park.

Elsewhere in the premier women’s competition, the City Highlanders showed they should not be forgotten about with a merciless 4-0 triumph over the Taieri Tigers, retaining the Challenge Shield.

The Kings United Royals were also in the winner’s circle, backing up their Toast Cup win with an easy 6-0 win over the University Stingrays. It was not a perfect showing from the Royals, but a player of the match performance from Sarah Jennings drove them on to victory.

In the biggest premier men’s game of the day, the University Whales bloodied the nose of the Kings United Cobras, but fell to a 3-2 defeat.

Against the run of play the Whales bagged a scrappy goal through Max Milne in the second quarter, doubling their lead eight minutes later, as Henry Beare slipped home a penalty corner.

A stirring team talk clearly fired the Cobras up, as they smashed home two in as many minutes to start the half. The Whales refocused, grinding it out deep into the final quarter, and with a bit of luck, they may have won it — but it was not to be. Sam Gradwell slotted from close range for United to give them the points.

Out at King’s, the Taieri Tuataras took the University Panthers to task. The Panthers struggled for numbers, and were made to pay, thumped 14-2.

Back at the main turf, Jack Cotton laid down the gauntlet to the rest of the competition, firing in five as the Albany Alligators smashed their way to a 7-1 win over a brave Southland Barbarians side.

The Barbarians showed they have more about them this year by opening the scoring, but big improvements are still needed.

By Nicholas Friedlander