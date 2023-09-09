New captain to bring enthusiasm

Otago captain Maddie Peel gets in some skill work at the McMillan Hockey Centre on Wednesday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Difficult, but not impossible.

That is how Maddie Peel sums up Otago’s chances of making the top four at the National Hockey Championships in Hamilton next week.

The 22-year-old English midfielder will captain the team and will bring plenty of enthusiasm and that nothing-is-impossible philosophy.

For inspiration she only needs to look to her older sister. Flora Peel made her debut for England early last year and won a Commonwealth Games gold medal with the team. The 26-year-old has also gone on to represent Great Britain.

Maddie is taking a different route. She followed her partner to Dunedin three years ago and decided to stay and study.

She linked up with the City Highlanders and is in her third year with the Otago team.

While there is half a world between the sisters, Maddie has not given up on the idea of playing with her sister.

"It would be cool. I’ve always wanted to play alongside her, even if it was just for a club," Maddie said.

Her immediate focus is on doing well for Otago, though.

Otago got a dud draw. They are in pool A with Auckland, Canterbury and Wellington.

That is a Tabasco sauce sandwich without the bread, which is just a big gulp of take-your-breath-away.

"It’s so easy," Maddie said with a liberal dash of irony.

"We all know it is going to be a challenge, but it is one we are all up for.

"We’re excited for it. We’ve had a really good build up and put in some really good performances against some of the best teams in the country, so we are just excited to show people what we can do and what we’ve trained for."

Maddie is referring to last month’s Otautahi Cup. Otago lost 5-0 to Wellington but beat Canterbury B 2-1 and put Canterbury A under real pressure before eventually losing 2-1.

That last result is a real source of confidence for Otago. They play Canterbury first-up and know now they can compete and put Canterbury under pressure.

That said, making the top four will be a stretch. The top two teams from each pool progress to the top four, while the other sides will battle for the minor placings.

"I think, with our draw, it is always going to be difficult. But it is a tournament, so there is no telling what could happen. Sometimes teams play well and sometimes they don’t, so we’ll just see what happens."

Maddie will combine with experienced campaigner Hayley Cox and their role will be

to get the ball forward to the likes of Ella Greenwood and Annabelle Schneideman, whose job it is to pop the ball in the goal.

That has been an issue for Otago for decades. They have often defended well but have not been able to take their opportunities in front of goal.

Maddie is hopeful that will change this time around.

"We’ve got some really good goal scorers up front. We are just hoping we can get them the ball so they can put it in the back of the net."

Nothing difficult about that.

National Hockey Championship

Hamilton

Otago: Pippa Croft, Hayley Cox, Anneka Calder, Chloe Donaldson, Ella Greenwood, Mackenzie Harvey, Rachel Lecky, Ella McCall, Neve McLean, Sophia Kersten, Rose Parkinson, Maddie Peel (captain), Ruby Pedersen, Abby Reid, Eve Swan, Annabelle Schneideman, Danielle Wheeler, Millie White.

Otago’s draw

Sunday: v Canterbury

Monday: v Auckland

Tuesday: v Wellington