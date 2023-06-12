One goal enough for Taieri win

The Taieri Tuataras’ 1-0 victory over the Albany Alligators was all they needed to take hold of the Challenge Shield on Saturday.

The much-anticipated game was one of pace and precision, with both teams well aware of what was on the line.

The Alligators, in particular, were motivated, as they had enjoyed having the shield for several weeks.

As the game remained scoreless, the tension began to build until the deadlock was broken by Hanlin Johnstone when he managed to find the back of the net past Alligators keeper Felix McIntosh.

Alligators captain Nick Parata tried his best to get his side back into the game and on the attacking front, but the Tuataras’ defence was too good.

The University Whales put on a goal-scoring clinic as they punished Tainui 7-1.

While Tainui was able to hold the Whales to three goals in the first half, the second half saw the onslaught continue with the Whales scoring 4 more goals.

Tainui debutant Sam Anderson was Tainui’s only scorer.

Ollie Schnauer (two), Dante Vannini (2), Patrick Neal, Fletcher Wilks and Sam Woolcott scored for the Whales.

Kings United also put on a classy display of scoring in their 5-0 win over the University Panthers.

The Panthers struggled to get themselves into the game, and Kings showed no mercy.

Kings did not need to create attacking penalty corner opportunities to score with all of its goals coming from the field through Zach Mason (2), Charles Darling, Craig Turner and Nic Finlayson.

The women’s game between the City Highlanders and Momona was a game of two halves as City came roaring back from 2-0 down to win 5-2.

Momona came out fighting after starting the game a player down, and was actually the first to score.

Tessa Buschl led the way in scoring for Momona as the Highlanders were stunned in their defensive circle.

Momona scored again through Neve McLean after a crossing pass into the circle evaded the Highlanders defence.

The Highlanders were able to score just short of halftime through Chloe Donaldson to get themselves back into the game.

It was from there that the wheels somewhat fell off for Momona with Donaldson scoring three more times for the Highlanders and Madison Lobb getting one of her own.

The University Huskies established their dominance over the University Stingrays with an 8-1 win.

Sarah Cooksley scored the Stingrays’ only goal of the game.

Rose Parkinson had a field day in the attacking circle, scoring three of the Huskies’ goals, while Ella Greenwood tried her best to keep up with Parkinson’s tally by scoring two of her own.

Holly Riddick, Claudia Roberts and Mackenzie Robertson each added to the scoreboard for the Huskies.

— Grace Milne