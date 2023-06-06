Otago teams finish in style

Canterbury retained the Mainland Cup, but Otago sides finished strongly following a challenging start.

Otago won three of its four games on the final day of the tournament in Christchurch yesterday.

The senior men’s side beat Canterbury under-23 in a shootout to complete a series win against its counterpart.

The Otago under-18 team edged Canterbury under-18 5-4 and Otago under-18 women beat Tasman under-18 6-1.

The Otago senior women were no match for Canterbury under-23, though, losing 5-0.

Canterbury secured the trophy for a another year with five wins to four overall.

Sunday did not go quite as well for Otago.

The senior men had a 5-3 win, but the other three teams recorded losses.

The heaviest was a 6-0 loss for the Otago women against the Canterbury under-23 side.

They also suffered a 4-0 loss against the same opponent on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Otago under-18 women went down 1-0 to Canterbury under-18 and Otago was edged by Canterbury under-23 in a shootout.

But Otago under-18 beat Canterbury under-18 B 3-2.

