Otago teams finish in style

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Canterbury retained the Mainland Cup, but Otago sides finished strongly following a challenging start.
Otago won three of its four games on the final day of the tournament in Christchurch yesterday.
The senior men’s side beat Canterbury under-23 in a shootout to complete a series win against its counterpart.
The Otago under-18 team edged Canterbury under-18 5-4 and Otago under-18 women beat Tasman under-18 6-1.
The Otago senior women were no match for Canterbury under-23, though, losing 5-0.
Canterbury secured the trophy for a another year with five wins to four overall.
Sunday did not go quite as well for Otago.
The senior men had a 5-3 win, but the other three teams recorded losses.
The heaviest was a 6-0 loss for the Otago women against the Canterbury under-23 side.
They also suffered a 4-0 loss against the same opponent on Saturday.
Also on Saturday, the Otago under-18 women went down 1-0 to Canterbury under-18 and Otago was edged by Canterbury under-23 in a shootout.
But Otago under-18 beat Canterbury under-18 B 3-2.
— Staff reporter