Taieri thrash Kings 6-0 to retain shield

The Taieri Tuataras have hit their straps for the first time in 2024, pounding Kings United 6-0 to retain the Challenge Shield.

With Taieri having somewhat struggled past Albany and the University Whales, it was expected that an unbeaten Kings side would also give them a bit of trouble, but that was not really the case.

Jordan Ward flicked home after just 122 seconds, setting in motion a scarcely believable start to the game.

Manu Henderson scrapped one in from close range five minutes later, before a tricky little flick from James Nicolson made it three 90 seconds later.

Taieri were not done there, as Sam Young was given the whole circle to himself no less than a minute later. He made no error, and it was pretty much game over inside 10 minutes.

Kings tried their best to get back into it, but were really left in damage limitation mode after a disastrous start.

Their pain was not over as Solomon Baldock was able to wrong-foot the keeper with a clever slice to make it 5-0 before the main break.

To their credit, Kings took their goalkeeper off for the final 10 minutes in a bid to chase a consolation goal. However, it only led to Henderson completing the rout as he fired into an empty net in the closing stages.

Player availability certainly impacted Kings with key men James Nation, Charles Darling and Daniel Torr all unavailable, but it was still a day they would like to quickly forget.

In the second premier men’s game, the Southland Barbarians picked up their first win, cashing in on a University Panthers team down on numbers, presumably due to a certain party 600m down the road.

Credit must still go to Southland, who were well worth the 2-0 triumph.

It was a rough day for the university premier teams as the Whales were beaten 2-0 by the Albany Alligators.

Albany left their run late but two second-half goals to Johnny Thorn proved enough.

In the premier women’s competition, it was largely a case of business as usual.

The impressive Momona pounded Taieri 4-0, barely letting their opposition get even a sight on goal.

There was a minor surprise in the next game as the University Stingrays gave Kings United women an almighty scare.

Traditionally the side to take the wooden spoon, the Stingrays went blow for blow with a promising Kings team, but Kings got home 3-2 owing largely to a Lizzie Perry brace.

In the final match of the day, the City Highlanders proved too strong for the University Huskies, picking up a 3-1 victory. The Huskies were plucky, but goals to Hayley Cox, Anna McLean and Georgia Dagg lifted the defending champions to victory.

— Nicholas Friedlander