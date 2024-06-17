Titleholders City put five goals past Taieri

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The City Highlanders were in cruise control on Saturday afternoon, easing their way to a comprehensive 5-0 win over the Taieri Tigers in the Dunedin premier women’s competition.

The women in orange were dominant from the start, but, to their credit, the Tigers dug in, showing some defensive steel to take it to the first break with the game still goal-less.

Taieri built nicely into the second quarter, threatening in and around the circle, only to concede a penalty corner somewhat against the run of play, allowing Tessa Jopp to scrape one home from close range.

Despite conceding, Taieri continued to threaten but lacked the cutting edge needed in the attacking circle, and despite it remaining 1-0 at halftime, they would later be punished.

It took until halfway into the third quarter, but finally City gained the control that they desired and Fenella Ballantyne knocked home the second at the back post.

That was the beginning of the end for Taieri, as with a spring in their step City pressed hard off the hit-off, and after a couple of defensive errors, the ball fell kindly in the circle for Georgia Dagg to bag the third, ending any hopes the Tigers might have had.

Penalty corner goals to Annabelle Schneideman and Caitlin Blakely pushed the score out further, as the defending champions headed into the season break with the Challenge Shield still in their hands, and a firm grip on the top of the table.

Keeping them honest are Momona, who certainly did not do it the easy way in taking down the University Stingrays 2-1.

Holly Gilray opened the scoring midway through the second quarter, before Lucy Sawyers pushed her side two ahead at the start of the fourth.

Kate Speedy pulled one back with just under five minutes to go for the Stingrays, setting up a tense finish. It was just too much of an ask, though, as Momona got it done.

In the other women’s game, Kings United made the most of the exam period, beating an under-strength University Huskies side.

Olivia Te Awe Awe tried her hardest for the students, firing in a brace, but Kings’ younger side, which was far closer to their strongest, pulled through to a 3-2 win thanks to a late Madi Lobb strike.

It was all straightforward in the premier men’s competition, both University sides comprehensively defeated as they, too, struggled with availability.

Firstly, the Whales went down, pounded 4-0 by Kings as Otago midfielder Charles Darling struck twice.

Following them the Panthers were taken to task 6-2 by Albany.

The latter’s defensive frailties continued, but braces to Josh Stevens and Josh Paku ensured they banked the points.

In Southland, the Taieri Tuataras posted double digits, picking up a 10-0 victory. They were so dominant, there was even time for keeper Issac Hallam to grab a goal.

